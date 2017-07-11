US says 'IS-K' attack planner killed in drone strike — live updates

Pentagon says it killed IS-K attack planner in eastern Afghanistan

This article was last updated at 5:03 UTC/GMT time. For coverage of yesterday's events in Afghanistan see here.

France ends airlift operations out of Kabul

The French military has ended its mission to evacuate French citizens and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan, Defence Minister Florence Parly said.

In just under two weeks, French forces had managed to bring about 3,000 people to safety, including over 2,600 Afghans, she wrote on Twitter.

US tells citizens to avoid going to Kabul airport

The United States has urged citizens to "immediately" leave the gates around Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

"Because of security threats at the Kabul airport, we continue to advise US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates," the US embassy in Kabul said in a security alert.

"US citizens who are at the Abbey gate, East gate, North gate or the New Ministry of Interior gate now should leave immediately," it added.

The warning came after a terror attack near the airport claimed the lives of scores of people, including 13 US military personnel.

US conducts drone strike on suspected 'Islamic State' attack planner

An alleged attack planner belonging to the "Islamic State" Khorasan group (IS-K) was killed by a US drone strike in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said in a statement late Friday.

The strike targeted the suspected IS-K member in the eastern Afghan province of Nangahar.

It's unclear if the suspect played a role in the deadly Kabul airport bombing earlier this week.

"Initial indications are that we killed the target," the US Central Command spokesperson Bill Urban said. "We know of no civilian casualties."

It comes after US President Joe Biden vowed to strike back against IS-K after the attack.

Watch video 00:28 White House: 'Our troops are still in danger'

"We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said in a White House address on Thursday.

The president also said he instructed the military to conduct operations against IS-K assets, leadership and facilities.

The bombing at Kabul airport earlier this week killed at least 13 US soldiers and as many as 169 Afghans.

IS-K has claimed responsibility for the attack, while the Taliban has denied involvement.

Watch video 04:57 Kabul airport bombing: Counterterrorism expert Jason Killmeyer speaks to DW

wd, sri/mm (AFP, AP, Reuters)