US: Sarah Palin loses special election bid to Democrat Mary Peltola

Despite the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, former Republican Alaska Governor Sarah Palin lost a special election on Wednesday.

Mary Peltola, a Democratic former state lawmaker, won the special election to fill the state's sole US House of Representatives seat, the Alaska Division of Elections announced.

She became the first Alaska Native to represent the state in Congress.

Peltola defeated Palin by 51.47% to 48.53% in the state's first ranked-choice voting where voters list candidates in order of preference.

She will serve till the end of year, the remaining months of the late Republican US Representative Don Young's term who passed away in March after holding the seat for 49 years.

"I'm honored and humbled by the support I have received from across Alaska," Peltola said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing Don Young's legacy of bipartisanship, serving all Alaskans and building support for Alaska's interests in DC."

During the campaign, Peltola stated her support of abortion rights and plans to work on issues of ocean productivity and food security.

Palin's failed return

This election was to be Palin's big political comeback after her unsuccessful run vice presidential run with John McCain in 2008.

Palin will face Petola again in November for the same congressional seat

After the announcement of her loss, Palin called the ranked voting system "crazy, convoluted, confusing."

"Though we're disappointed in this outcome, Alaskans know I'm the last one who'll ever retreat," her statement said.

Trump's endorsement of the Christian conservative was not surprising as Palin's 2008 campaign is widely seen as the precursor to the former president's winning White House bid eight years later.

Up next, Peltola will be pitted against her opponents from this election — Palin and Republican Nick Begich III — in the November general election for a two-year House term that would start in January.

