 US sanctions Venezuela oil shipping, closes in on ex-spy chief | News | DW | 13.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US sanctions Venezuela oil shipping, closes in on ex-spy chief

The US increased pressure on Venezuela's oil industry with more sanctions on its shipping companies. Meanwhile, the pursuit of Venezuela's former spy chief took a turn in Spain.

Venezuela's PDVSA terminal in Willemstad, Curacao

The US announced sanctions on Friday on four shipping companies and nine vessels involved in shipping oil from Venezuela.

The companies were named as Liberia-based Jennifer Navigation, Lima Shipping Corp and Large Range, which each own one tanker, and Italy-based PB Tankers, which owns six vessels.

The move follows last week's sanctions by the US Treasury on 34 vessels owned or operated by Venezuela's PDVSA state-run oil company and two companies and a vessel delivering oil to Cuba.

Lifeline to 'illegitimate regime'

The oil sector continued "to provide a lifeline to the illegitimate regime" of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the US Treasury stated.

The sanctions prevent US citizens having dealings with any of the companies and block their financial interests in the US.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement on Friday: "We continue to target companies that transport Venezuelan oil to Cuba, as they are profiting while the Maduro regime pillages natural resources."

"Venezuela's oil belongs to the Venezuelan people, and should not be used as a bargaining tool to prop up dictators and prolong oppression," Mnuchin said.

Hugo Carvajal

Hugo Carvajal was arrested in Spain on Friday

Ex-spymaster found in Spain

Also on Friday, Spanish police arrested former Venezuelan spy chief Hugo Carvajal in Madrid. He was accused of having "coordinated the transportation of approximately 5,600 kilograms of cocaine from Venezuela to Mexico" in 2006. He denies the charge.

The retired general and former head of Venezuela's military intelligence is to appear before a Spanish court in Madrid on Saturday.

Carvajal had advised late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez and headed the security apparatus for more than 10 years. In 2014, he was Venezuela's consul on the Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba, which refused to extradite him to the US.

Three years later, Carvajal was back in Venezuela and serving as a lawmaker in the ruling party when he broke with President Nicolas Maduro's government over the president's plans to form a constitutional assembly, undermining the authority of the elected, opposition-controlled congress.

Juan Guaido at a rally in Caracas

Juan Guaido at a rally in Caracas

Support for Guaido

In mid-February, Carvajal announced his support for congressional leader and self-declared president Juan Guaido.

"We can't allow an army, in the hands of a few generals subjugated to Cuban instructions, to become the biggest collaborator of a dictatorial government that has plagued people with misery," he said at the time.

While Carvajal urged fellow members of the military to join him, few did so. But even this week he tweeted that he was confident Maduro would "leave by a decision of the Armed National Force."

Watch video 02:07

Red Cross to begin aid shipments to Venezuela

jm/ng (Reuters, EFE)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

US steps up sanctions on Venezuelan state oil company

The US has upped its efforts to push out President Nicolas Maduro with further sanctions on the Venezuelan oil industry. It comes after opposition leader Juan Guaido was stripped of parliamentary immunity. (06.04.2019)  

US' Mike Pence urges UN to recognize Venezuela's Guaido

"The time has come" for the UN to recognize Juan Guaido as the real president of Venezuela, US Vice President Mike Pence told the international assembly. The US is pushing a resolution on the issue, despite long odds. (10.04.2019)  

Aruba frees Venezuelan diplomat wanted in US on drugs charges

A Venezuelan former intelligence chief who had been arrested in Aruba on US drugs charges has been freed. Hugo Carvajal was declared 'persona non grata' by the Dutch foreign minister. (28.07.2014)  

Venezuela crisis: Is Cuba's oil supply under threat?

For years, Cuba has received large quantities oil from Venezuela. But with the government in Caracas in turmoil and President Nicolas Maduro under increasing pressure, is the country at risk of losing its energy supply? (14.03.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Red Cross to begin aid shipments to Venezuela  

Venezuela's oil worker exodus  

Related content

Kolumbien Cucuta - Venezualische Sicherheitskräfte an der Grenze

US steps up Venezuela sanctions with six officials targeted over aid block 01.03.2019

The US has targeted six officials it says oversaw efforts to block humanitarian aid deliveries into Venezuela. Meanwhile, Venezuela's vice president got a warm Russian welcome in Moscow.

Argentinien Dollar Scheine

How millions of 'dirty dollars' were laundered out of Venezuela 13.03.2019

Starting in 2014, members of the country's elite and public officials embezzled more than $1 billion from Venezuela's state-owned oil company. The scheme exploited the country's foreign exchange system.

USA Tankstelle von Citgo in Sulphur, Louisiana

Maduro's oil leverage drips away 01.02.2019

Venezuela's socialist rulers have lived well off the nation's oil industry for many years. But planned US sanctions could call time on Nicolas Maduro's rule and stop the flow of foreign currency.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  