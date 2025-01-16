US sanctions on Sudan's army chief

US sanctions on Sudan's army chiefJanuary 17, 2025
The United States on Thursday announced sanctions against Sudanese Armed Forces leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Sudan's army chief was accused of blocking humanitarian aid and attacking schools, markets, and hospitals in a conflict that has created the largest displacement crisis in the world.
Burhan "has refused to participate in international peace talks to end the fighting, choosing war over good-faith negotiation and de-escalation," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.
Foreign Ministry calls US sanctions 'immoral'
In response, Sudan's army-aligned Foreign Ministry called the sanctions "immoral," adding that they "lack the most basic foundations of justice and transparency."
The ministry also said in a statement that Burhan was "defending the Sudanese people against a genocidal plot."
It also said the "flawed decision cannot be justified by claiming neutrality."
RSF leader also slapped with US sanctions
Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency one goal of Thursday's sanctions was to show that the US was not taking sides.
The measures against Burhan were announced just one week after Washington imposed sanctions on his rival, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who heads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The US accused Daglo and the RSF of committing "genocide" in Sudan's Darfur region.
"Taken together, these sanctions underscore the US view that neither man is fit to govern a future, peaceful Sudan," outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Extent of Sudan's humanitarian crisis
Sudan has been embroiled in a war since April 2023.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced more than 12 million and driven hundreds of thousands into famine.
Over 24.6 million people — around half of Sudan's population — face "high levels of acute food insecurity," according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification initiative, backed by the United Nations.
ess/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP)