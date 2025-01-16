US sanctions on Sudan's army chief

The United States has accused the leader of the Sudanese Armed Forces of choosing war over negotiation and de-escalation. The sanctions come a week after Washington took a similar action against a Sudanese rebel leader.

The United States on Thursday announced sanctions against Sudanese Armed Forces leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Sudan's army chief was accused of blocking humanitarian aid and attacking schools, markets, and hospitals in a conflict that has created the largest displacement crisis in the world.

Burhan "has refused to participate in international peace talks to end the fighting, choosing war over good-faith negotiation and de-escalation," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

Foreign Ministry calls US sanctions 'immoral'

In response, Sudan's army-aligned Foreign Ministry called the sanctions "immoral," adding that they "lack the most basic foundations of justice and transparency."

The ministry also said in a statement that Burhan was "defending the Sudanese people against a genocidal plot."

It also said the "flawed decision cannot be justified by claiming neutrality."

RSF leader also slapped with US sanctions

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency one goal of Thursday's sanctions was to show that the US was not taking sides.

The measures against Burhan were announced just one week after Washington imposed sanctions on his rival, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who heads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The US accused Daglo and the RSF of committing "genocide" in Sudan's Darfur region.

"Taken together, these sanctions underscore the US view that neither man is fit to govern a future, peaceful Sudan," outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Sudan: War, humanitarian crisis a 'failure of elites' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Extent of Sudan's humanitarian crisis

Sudan has been embroiled in a war since April 2023.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced more than 12 million and driven hundreds of thousands into famine.

Over 24.6 million people — around half of Sudan's population — face "high levels of acute food insecurity," according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification initiative, backed by the United Nations.

ess/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP)