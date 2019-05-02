US sanctions on Cuba could hurt Spanish hotel operators

The decision by US President Donald Trump to reactivate Title III of the 1996 Helms-Burton Act, waived under previous administrations, has imposed tough economic sanctions on Cuba — and Spanish companies operating resorts on the island. Since it went into effect in early May, Spain's government and the European Union have reaffirmed their support for the affected companies.

Alvaro Pacheco, a spokesperson for the Barcelo hotel chain, said "investments made by Spanish hotel chains in Cuba have been a success story." Barcelo, along with fellow Spanish hospitality groups and Iberostar, dominate the Cuban market.

To make matters worse, in recent weeks a family of Cubans living in US exile announced they would be taking legal action against one of Melia's hotels. The recently reactivated section of the Helms-Burton Act allows lawsuits against foreign companies doing business on properties confiscated after Cuba's socialist revolution. The family says the hotel, based in the city of Cienfuegos, was expropriated after the 1959 revolution. When asked for comment by DW, Melia's representatives did not response.

Pacheco, meanwhile, is optimistic that business in Cuba will remain good. "We are not at all concerned regarding the situation in Cuba," he said, adding that his company only operates a small number of hotels on the island.

Many Cubans still face scarcity of everyday goods

Federico Ferrer Delso, the trade adviser at Spain's embassy in Havana, has criticized the move by the Trump administration, calling the Helms-Burton Act a "regulation aimed at stifling the Cuban economy and hurting the local population."

But do local Cubans, who are constantly confronted with a scarcity of even the most basic goods, even benefit from the European hotel chains operating on their island? Every summer, holidaymakers flock to the country's beaches and cities, enjoying a luxury that most Cubans can only dream of — a highly lucrative business for the Spanish hotel chains.

According to Ferrer, "such investments create jobs and foster the transfer of knowledge." He thinks tourism is a good way to help Cuba generate much-need foreign cash. Pacheco, too, argues that Spanish hotel chains share the wealth by employing many Cuban workers.

However, "it's not the job of hotel operators like us to think in these terms," he said. "We are businesses, not politicians."

Havana's collapsing colonial charm Colonial past A view of a street in central Havana, showing the reminders of a prosperous colonial past.

Havana's collapsing colonial charm Warning sign "Danger of collapse": a sign warns pedestrians walking on the sidewalk below an old house near the Malecon esplanade, which stretches around the seafront in Havana.

Havana's collapsing colonial charm A temporary abode Ricardo García Peréz, Mario Ramos Leyva and Maidany García Bernandez live in an old factory that produced medicines that they inherited from Maidany's grandfather. Lacking the money to maintain the 200 square meter (2,150 square feet) building, they're now looking to sell it.

Havana's collapsing colonial charm Hanging in there Alcario Labrada Añala, 73, works as a guard at a parking lot. Some of the houses collapsed more than a decade ago. Inhabitants were given an empty room and construction materials to convert it into a living space. To this day, they don't have property rights.

Havana's collapsing colonial charm Dilapidated charm This big colonial building in Havana is in danger of collapsing and has been sold to a neighboring ballet school whose proprietors want to renovate the building. Most of the people in the 52 housing units have been moved to shelters or new houses. Alexis Vell Williams keeps an eye on the house of his aunt to prevent looters from getting in.

Havana's collapsing colonial charm Cramped quarters Not everyone is fortunate after a building collapses. On the patio of a shelter downtown, the Alrevez family relates how they've lived with four children in a 9 square meter room for the past two years. The children sleep on the floor, while the couple sleeps upstairs on a constructed floor. Some of the families in the shelter have been waiting for a house for more than 13 years.

Havana's collapsing colonial charm Still waiting Luisa García's house started collapsing eight years ago. In the meantime all the other families in the building have moved, but she is still waiting to be evacuated. She lives in the house with her son and husband. The house is almost beyond repair. The roof is leaking and rotten and the house could fall apart at any time.

Havana's collapsing colonial charm Building a future As space is scarce in Havana's old center, the collapsed spaces are often converted for different purposes. In this building, the space is now being used as an open-air workshop for mechanics.

Havana's collapsing colonial charm Caught up in the revolution Women walk past the ruins of a house in the Vedado neighborhood in Havana. The large houses were home to wealthy families who were caught up in the revolution that ousted the government in 1959. As opponents of communism, most of them abandoned the houses and fled to Miami. Author: Sanne Derks (Havana)



Ferrer believes the massive influx of tourists to Cuba may not only have economic advantages, but could also benefit society at large. He compared the situation to Spain's booming tourist industry in the 1960s, which played a part in gradually liberalizing Spanish society which until then had been deeply rooted in Catholicism and under the control of dictator Francisco Franco. Tourism changed the economy and, in a way, helped change the country.

Ferrer thinks such a transformation "could also happen in Cuba," and help drive political change. "We are helping Cubans change the way they do business," he said.

