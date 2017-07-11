 US sanctions North Koreans linked to missile test | News | DW | 12.01.2022

US sanctions North Koreans linked to missile test

The United States has put sanctions on five individuals based in Russia and China with ties to North Korea's advanced weapons program.

A missile being fired into the air in what North Korea called a hypersonic missile test

The test launch was overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong un

The United States on Wednesday slapped new sanctions on five high-level North Koreans with connections to the country's ballistic missile program. The move came a day after Pyongyang claimed it had successfully tested a hypersonic missile.

"Today's actions, part of the United States' ongoing efforts to counter [North Korea's] weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, target its continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

Nelson added that the latest launches "are further evidence that [North Korea] continues to advance prohibited programs despite the international community's calls for diplomacy and denuclearization."

The five individuals targeted are "responsible for procuring goods for the DPRK's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile-related programs," his statement said.

All five are connected to North Korea's Second Academy of Natural Sciences (SANS), which is responsible for the country's advanced weapons program. One is based in Russia, while the other four are based in China. Any assets they have that are connected to the United States will be frozen, and business dealings with them are prohibited.

According to the Treasury Department, North Korea has carried out six missile tests so far since September, all of which violate UN resolutions.

es/sms (AFP, Reuters)

