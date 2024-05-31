US sanctions Hong Kong officials after activists convicted

The United States announced visa restrictions on officials responsible for the conviction of 14 pro-democracy activists this week. Local authorities have condemned the move as "political manipulation."

The United States announced new sanctions on Chinese officials on Friday after 14 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong were convicted a Beijing-imposed national security law.

A court found the 14 pro-democracy activists guilty in a landmark subversion trial that critics pointed to as evidence of a continued crackdown on civil liberties.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the guilty verdicts announced in the national security law trial of pro-democracy organizers in Hong Kong," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The defendants were subjected to a politically motivated prosecution and jailed simply for peacefully participating in political activities protected under the Basic Law of Hong Kong."

As a result, the US said it imposed fresh visa restrictions on the officials responsible for implementing the security law.

Hong Kong accuses West of 'slandering and smearing'

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing government slammed what it said were "untruthful, slandering and smearing" remarks by Western governments on Friday.

It said "the so-called sanctions" mentioned by some foreign politicians smack of "despicable political manipulation."

In addition to the US, the court's decision was also condemned by the European Union, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Meanwhile, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called for the "release immediately and unconditionally (of) all those arbitrarily arrested and detained" under Hong Kong's national security law.

