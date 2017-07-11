US, Russian top diplomats to discuss Ukraine after NATO talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov amid worsening tension between Russia and Ukraine, a senior US State Department official said Wednesday.

The plan for talks on Thursday in Stockholm comes as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined the second day of meetings of NATO foreign ministers in the Latvian capital, Riga, Wednesday.

In an address to lawmakers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called again for direct talks to end the conflict.

"We must tell the truth that we will not be able to end the war without direct talks with Russia," he said.

In recent days, NATO has expressed concern as Russia amassed troops on Ukraine's border, where Moscow kicked off what it says are large-scale military exercises at more than 30 training grounds in six different regions. Russian President Vladimir Putin was dismissive of Zelenskyy's call for talks Wednesday.

Why is Ukraine at the NATO summit?

Kyiv is seeking greater cooperation with the alliance, and sanctions against Russia.

"We are confident that if we join efforts, if we act in a coordinated fashion, we will be able to deter President Putin and to demotivate him from choosing the worst-case scenario, which is a military operation," Kuleba said in advance of the meeting.

Ukraine has long hoped to join the alliance but has seen its efforts stall amid the conflict with Russia. And while NATO does not itself impose sanctions, its member states can.

The alliance is meeting in Riga over two days to discuss security issues confronting the 30-nation alliance. Foremost are concerns that Russia is building up troops on its border with Ukraine, and how the alliance might respond if the military build-up is the beginning of a larger advance into Ukrainian territory.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia would face a "high price" if it launches a military operation against Ukraine. Stoltenberg also took pains to say that as a non-member, the alliance's mutual defense pact does not extend to Ukraine.

In 2014, Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine and began backing secessionist militants in the country's east.

Since then, Ukraine has received increasing military support from NATO members.

What does Russia say?

Russia has sought to downplay its troop movements, which it says are within bounds as they are occurring within Russia's borders. Moscow has also reacted by blaming NATO for ratcheting up tensions.

On Wednesday, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press briefing in Moscow that Ukraine had deployed half of its military, or 125,000 troops, to the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine where Moscow has backed separatist fighters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Russia "cannot take any measures to de-escalate" tensions at this time due the alleged build-up of Ukrainian troops in Donbas.

On Tuesday, Putin said military moves by NATO and Ukraine threaten Russian security.

At the same time, Putin said, "Look, they spoke about a possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine at the beginning of the year. But, as you see, this did not happen."

