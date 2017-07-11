US-Russian crew returns to Earth from ISS

A Soyuz MS-16 space craft carrying NASA's Chris Cassidy, and Roscosmos' Ana Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, landed on the Kazakhstan steppe at 7:54 a.m. (0254 UTC/GMT) on Thursday.

Their journey back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), in orbit around 400 kilometers (roughly 250 miles) above the planet, took about three hours and 20 minutes.

The trio spent 196 days, or about six months, in orbit since arriving on the station in April.

The three-man crew underwent brief medical checks soon after landing, although the recovery team meeting them was scaled back due to coronavirus measures. They were to be taken by helicopter to the Kazakh town of Dzhezkazgan before being flown home to Moscow and Houston.

Read more: Astronauts arrive at ISS at times of coronavirus pandemic

Their departure from the ISS came as three other space travelers — NASA's Kate Rubins and Roscosmos' Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov — began their six-month mission at the outpost last week. Their journey to the station lasted just three hours and three minutes, setting a new record for a manned spacecraft.

Watch video 02:48 Share NASA-SpaceX mission set to launch Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3cpxV NASA and SpaceX go boldly where no man has gone before

ISS to celebrate 20 years

Rubins, Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov are expected to greet four new guests who will be sent to the station aboard a rocket launched by private space company SpaceX in November.

Next year marks 20 years since the first crew arrived at the space station. There has been a constant human presence on the orbiting laboratory since then, but it's expected to be decommissioned in the next decade.

Crews have recently reported issues with the oxygen production system, a toilet and the oven for preparing food aboard the station. However, Roscosmos reported Tuesday that any problems had been "fully resolved by the crew."

"All the systems of the station are working well and there is no danger to the crew or the ISS."

Watch video 01:28 Share NASA asteroid sample mission Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3kDaO Spacecraft touches down on asteroid 320 million km away

nm/msh (AFP, AP, dpa)