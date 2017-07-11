US-Russia ties: Biden tells Putin to act on cybercrime

US President Joe Biden told his Russian counterpart on Friday that Moscow had to "take action" against cybercriminals.

In a one-hour phone call, Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin the US reserves the right to "defend its people and its critical infrastructure,'' the White House said.

The warning comes after a ransomware attack by the REvil hacking group caused chaos to 1,500 US businesses last weekend.

The White House said that Biden pushed Putin "to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia" as the hacker threat became an urgent US national security problem.

How serious have the cyberattacks been?

In May, an attack on Colonial Pipeline, that provides fuel to half the eastern coast of the United States, forced the company to stop its operations.

It had to pay a $4.4 million ransom to get it running again, although the FBI managed to get most of that figure back last month from the dark web.

REvil's attack on top meat processor JBS SA led to the company paying out $11 million to the hackers, with the company losing millions more after it was forced to halt operations.

more to come...

jc/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)