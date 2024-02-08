  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUS election 2024Israel-Hamas
PoliticsUnited States of America

US-Russia prisoner swap: Who did the two sides get back?

Hannah Hummel
August 2, 2024

The United States and Russia have completed their largest prisoner exchange since the fall of the Soviet Union. It was a massive swap, involving 24 detainees, seven countries and months of behind-the-scenes negotiations. Who were the prisoners?

https://p.dw.com/p/4j2Oc
Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

A woman shops in a supermarket in Los Angeles, California

US: Southern states hit hard by inflation trust Trump more

In Arkansas, high prices are hitting poor families hard, making them skeptical of the policies of President Joe Biden.
PoliticsMarch 4, 202407:40 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

external

Does it help to be rude to your president?

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested.
PoliticsJuly 31, 202403:27 min
Strasbourg | European Parliament

New European Parliament sees shift to the right

European Parliament is due to meet for its first session since the election which saw big gains for the far right.
PoliticsJuly 16, 202401:33 min
Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
Show more