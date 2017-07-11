US: Robert F. Kennedy's killer Sirhan could be freed

A California parole board panel on Friday approved the first stage of the release of Sirhan Sirhan, convicted of killing Robert Francis Kennedy in 1968. Sirhan has spent the last 53 years in prison.

Two of Robert Kennedy's sons have supported Sirhan's release after the two-person panel found the now 77-year-old man had changed his ways since his 1968 first-degree murder.

US lawyer and politician Robert Kennedy was the younger brother of President John F. Kennedy, who was himself assassinated five years earlier. The younger Kennedy served as the US attorney general during his brother's presidency.

Who is supporting Sirhan's release?

"We think that you have grown," Parole Board Commissioner Robert Barton told Sirhan at the hearing.

Douglas Kennedy said he was "overwhelmed" to see Sirhan in person after living his whole life "in fear of him and his name."

Robert F. Kennedy was a US senator and Democrat candidate for the US Presidency in 1968

"And I am grateful today to see him as a human being worthy of compassion and love," he added.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr was also convinced that Sirhan had changed. He said Sirhan had "wept, clinching my hands, and asked for forgiveness," adding his father's values of "fairness and justice" should be applied to the man.

Who is against his release?

Six of Robert F. Kennedy's surviving nine children said that they were "in disbelief" that Sirhan could be allowed to go free.

"He took our father from our family and he took him from America," they said in a joint statement.

They asked Californian Governor Gavin Newsom, due to face an election in September, to reverse the decision.

Robert Francis Kennedy was touted to become president before his murder

What happens next?

The parole board staff now has about four months to review the latest ruling made by the two-person panel. After that. the governor will be given a chance to overrule the decision.

The Los Angeles Police Department, relatives of the victim and members of the public have all sent letters to argue against Sirhan's release.

"This is one of the most notorious political assassinations in American history and the killer is being considered for release without benefit of a representative on behalf of the people of California. That is disgraceful," Vern Pierson, California District Attorney Association president said.

What has Sirhan said?

Sirhan, a Christian Palestinian, has admitted he was angry at Kennedy's support of Israel, an emotion he has now learned to control. He was convicted of killing the senator who was looking to become president and shooting some of his aides.

"You have my pledge. I will always look to safety and peace and non-violence,'' Sirhan told the panel. In prison he was considered a low risk inmate even after being stabbed in 2019.

Sirhan Bishara Sirhan has been in prison since the late 1960s

He has taken on over 20 courses including Alcoholics Anonymous, Tai Chi and anger management classes, even during the pandemic.

"Senator Kennedy was the hope of the world ... and I harmed all of them and it pains me to experience that, the knowledge for such a horrible deed, if I did in fact do that,'' said Sirhan. However, Sirhan maintains that he has no recollection of the killing itself.

If released, Sirhan could either live with his brother in Pasadena, California or even be deported to Jordan where he was born.

