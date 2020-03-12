US restricts travel from EU: What you need to know

Who will be affected by the ban?
The restriction applies to citizens of countries other than the United States who have been present in any of the 26 Schengen Area countries over the last 14 days preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States.
The Schengen Area is a zone of visa-free travel that comprises 26 European states: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
The travel restrictions will go into effect on March 13, 2020. 11:59 p.m. (EDT), (0359, March 14 UTC), and apply for 30 days.
Is anyone exempt from the restrictions?
US citizens who are currently in the EU will be permitted entry to the United States. The White House said people arriving in the US and exempt will be "directed to limited airports where screening can take place."
Great Britain and Ireland, which are not part of the Schengen Zone, are not included in the travel ban. Neither are the European countries of Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Romania.
The restrictions will not apply to:
Any lawful permanent resident of the US and any foreign national who is the spouse of a US citizen or lawful permanent resident.
Foreign nationals who are parents or legal guardians of a US citizen or lawful permanent resident.
Foreign nationals who are siblings of a US citizen or lawful permanent resident, and who are under 21 years old and unmarried.
Foreign nationals who are foster children of a US citizen or lawful permanent resident.
Any member of the US armed forces.
The travel ban does not apply to anyone aboard a flight scheduled to arrive in the US that departed prior to 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 13, 2020
Trump also said the ban affects "people not goods" and emphasized that the US remains "committed to facilitating trade between our nations."
Why did the US make this decision now?
In a statement, the White House said the US is "unable to effectively evaluate and monitor all of the travelers continuing to arrive from the Schengen Area."
"The potential for undetected transmission of the virus by infected individuals seeking to enter the United States from the Schengen Area threatens the security of our transportation system; infrastructure and national security."
According to the White House, 201 COVID-19 cases have been "exported" from the Schengen Area to 53 countries.
"The free flow of people between the Schengen Area countries makes the task of managing the spread of the virus difficult."
-
How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?
Food donations drop
Panic-buying has left empty shelves in supermarkets — and food banks. With Germans snapping up canned goods and toilet paper to weather the outbreak, stores have fewer supplies left over to donate to the needy, said Jochen Brühl, head of Tafel Deutschland, which supports more than 1.5 million people with surplus groceries and other donations. Brühl encouraged those who had overreacted to donate.
-
How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?
Bundesliga behind closed doors
Health Minister Jens Spahn has urged that all events with more than 1,000 participants be called off. The German Football League (DFL) has said it plans to consult with clubs and authorities to decide whether teams will play matches in empty stadiums, saying health was a "top priority." The derby between FC Cologne and Borussia Mönchengladbach was the first ever Bundesliga match without fans.
-
How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?
Culture cancellations
Cultural life has also taken a hit, with major fairs and trade shows canceled or postponed. Among the casualties was the Leipzig Book Fair and the Musikmesse Frankfurt, Europe's biggest music trade fair. Clubs and galleries have put off events across the country, and the gala award show for the annual German film and television award, the Goldene Kamera, has been moved to November.
-
How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?
Most schools open, for now
Unlike in Italy, schools across Germany remain open, though there have been localized closings in certain hot spots. The German Teachers' Association has estimated that around 100 schools and day care centers across the country were currently affected. Baden-Württemberg's education minister said the state was preparing for the possibility of postponing school leaving examinations.
-
How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?
Not the 'Wuhan flu'
The Chinese origin of the virus has led to an increase in xenophobic sentiment in the places worst hit by the outbreak. Asian restaurants and stores — not just Chinese — have reported empty tables in Western countries like the US and Italy, and people with Asian features have experienced discrimination. At a recent Bundesliga game in Leipzig, a group of Japanese fans was ejected from the stadium.
-
How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?
Flights grounded
German airline Lufthansa has reduced its flight capacity by 50% because of the coronavirus outbreak, grounding 150 planes and canceling some 7,100 flights through the end of March. The airline said its summer schedule will also likely be cut back. The cancellations are due in part to decreased demand: business travel is down, with more people working from home and avoiding unnecessary travel.
-
How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?
Car production crippled
Car plants in China have been shut down since January, and major German automakers like Volkswagen and Daimler have said both sales and production have been hit by the epidemic. And with many automakers sourcing electric car parts from China, work at plants in Germany has also hit a stumbling block. Berlin has said it plans to financially support companies suffering coronavirus losses.
-
How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?
Fewer tourists
"The consequences for the German tourism sector are serious," warned Guido Zöllick, head of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association. In a recent survey of its members, 76.1% have reported a sharp decrease in bookings and a drop in revenue. In Berlin, the German parliament has announced that tourists won't be allowed to access the glass dome of the Reichstag building until further notice.
-
How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?
Border checks
After Italy and France, Germany has the largest number of coronavirus cases in Europe. In an effort to prevent further spread, authorities in Poland and the Czech Republic have begun spot checks, measuring the temperature of travelers crossing main road borders out of Germany. Poland plans to extend the controls to other railway and port crossings.
Author: Martin Kuebler