 US restricts China officials′ visas over treatment of Xinjiang minorities | News | DW | 09.10.2019

News

US restricts China officials' visas over treatment of Xinjiang minorities

The US is increasing pressure on China over the situation in Xinjiang province. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced restrictions on visas for Chinese officials to "complement" 28 blacklisted Chinese organizations.

Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, Xinjiang Party Secretary, Chen Quanguo, sits next to Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region at the meeting of Xinjiang delegation on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 2019.

Chen Quanguo (left) is one possible target of the US visa restrictions for Chinese officials

The United States announced on Tuesday it would restrict visas to Chinese officials over human rights violations against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang province.

The visa restrictions "complement" the Commerce Department actions taken on Monday to blacklist 28 Chinese government  and commercial entities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The State Department did not name the officials subject to the visa restrictions. 

However, according to US officials, the Trump administration had previously considered sanctions against Xinjiang Party Secretary Chen Quanguo, a member of the powerful politburo.

The Chinese embassy responds

Responding, the Chinese embassy in the US said the moves seriously violated "the basic norms governing international relations," and accused Washington of using human rights as "merely made-up pretexts for its interference" in Beijing's internal affairs.

Watch video 02:11

Former Muslim prisoner in China describes Xinjiang detention

"Xinjiang does not have the so-called human rights issue claimed by the US," the embassy said on Twitter, adding that "the counter-terrorism and de-radicalization measures in Xinjiang are aimed to eradicate the breeding soil of extremism and terrorism."

"We urge the US to correct its mistakes at once and stop its interference in China's internal affairs," it added.

Read more: China's police targeting 'lawful' behavior to detain Muslims

Restrictions follow blacklist

The US Department of Commerce on Monday said it was blacklisting 28 Chinese governmental and commercial organizations, citing rights violations against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.

The US government denied that the blacklisting decision was linked to trade talks with Beijing that are due to resume this week in the hope of resolving a long-running trade war.

However, analysts believe US government actions make it much less likely that China and the United States will reach a resolution this week.

Watch video 02:07

China targets Uighur intellectuals in Xinjiang Province

kmm/se (dpa, Reuters)

The Chinese governmental agencies and commercial firms were blacklisted in the US over what it says are rights violations in Xinjiang. The US has denied the move is linked to trade talks that are set to resume this week. (08.10.2019)  

Authorities are collecting data on legal behavior in order to investigate Muslims, says Human Rights Watch. Activists believe that 1 million Uighurs and other Muslims have been forced into camps across China. (02.05.2019)  

Uighurs living in the US and Europe have told DW that Chinese authorities are going after family members still living in China to suppress activism by the Uighur community living abroad. (11.07.2019)  

Washington has accused the companies of helping Beijing suppress Muslim minorities in Xijiang. Among the 28 firms are surveillance and artificial intelligence specialists.

The Chinese governmental agencies and commercial firms were blacklisted in the US over what it says are rights violations in Xinjiang. The US has denied the move is linked to trade talks that are set to resume this week.

China has come under scrutiny over its detention of more than a million Uighurs in Xinjiang Province. Officials have systematically targeted Uighur intellectuals, artists and writers in an effort to break the cultural identity of the Muslim minority.

