US resolves fraud charges against Huawei executive Meng

The chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei , Meng Wanzhou, has reportedly reached a plea deal with the US over fraud charges against her.

It removes one of several major disputes between the US and China.

The details of the deal are expected to be presented to a federal court on Friday. If prosecutors drop fraud charges against Meng,she would be freed immediately.

It would Meng to leave Canada, where she has been detained since 2018, and return to China without facing US jail time, her lawyer said.

What are the charges against Meng?

Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Canada in 2018 on a US-issued warrant while en route to Mexico City in a move that angered Beijing.

She has been accused of misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and is facing bank and wire fraud charges.

US prosecutors claim that Meng lied to HSBC executives in 2013, telling the bank that Huawei no longer owned a shell company called Skycom, which allegedly did business in Iran.

Meng allegedly also claimed to have resigned from Skycom's board. The claims put the British investment bank at risk of fines for violating the US sanctions on Iran.

Meng, who attended virtually for Friday's hearing, has claimed she is innocent.

Last year, the Huawei executive lost an extradition battle at a Canadian court.

As part of a hefty bail agreement of 10 million Canadian dollars ($7.3 million, €6.6 million) in 2018, Meng is currently confined to Vancouver and is monitored around the clock by private security.

