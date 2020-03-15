 US researchers start human trials for coronavirus vaccine | News | DW | 16.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US researchers start human trials for coronavirus vaccine

The US has started testing a potential coronavirus vaccine on healthy volunteers in Seattle. While the first stage of testing was "launched in record speed" it will likely take many months before its ready, experts warn.

receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle, USA

The first human volunteer received a dose of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 in the US on Monday, in a key step in the fight against the new coronavirus responsible for the ongoing pandemic.

The new product was developed by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists and collaborators at biotechnology company Moderna. For the first stage of human trials, the researchers aim to inject a total of 45 healthy adults with the "investigational vaccine" — dubbed mRNA-1273 — within the next six weeks in Seattle.

"Finding a safe and effective vaccine ... is an urgent public health priority," said Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the NIH.

"This Phase 1 study, launched in record speed, is an important first step toward achieving that goal," he added.

Long road to immunity

Chinese authorities first acknowledged the outbreak of the new coronavirus in late December, with the virus quickly spreading to other countries and triggering a global crisis. In January, Chinese officials shared its genetic sequence. This allowed medical teams and labs across the world to start working on a treatment.

Watch video 01:52

US, Germany said to tussle over coronavirus vaccine

The virus operates by binding to human cells. The new vaccine contains parts of the virus' genetic information, but doesn't contain the virus itself. Researchers hope the vaccine could trigger the body's defenses and make recipients immune to the actual COVID-19 virus.

However, the NIH has repeatedly stated it would take between 12 and 18 months before all tests are complete and the vaccine is deemed safe for mass use.

Read more: Coronavirus code: Computer modeling could help fight the virus

Race to the vaccine

In addition to the Massachusetts-based Moderna, many companies and labs across the world are working on their own treatment and anti-coronavirus immunizations.

In Asia, doctors are testing an antiviral drug dubbed "remdesivir," made by the US-based Gilead Sciences. Another US-based company, Inovio, is working on their own version of the vaccine.

Separately, German company CureVac is also developing a vaccine, and was reportedly approached by the Trump administration to create a vaccine exclusively for the US. The firm has since firmly denied those reports, saying it has not received an offer from the US government.

dj/rs (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

  • Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    An oral vaccination against corona

    Courage, curiosity or complete hubris? Probably it is a mixture of all these things that causes many scientists to test their own inventions on themselves first. According to the Global Times, a Chinese doctor not only developed an oral vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 but also tried it out himself. So far without side effects.

  • Sir Humphrey Davy passed-out on a couch, surrounded by other people from the high society

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Laughing-gas party with Humphry

    Scientific knowledge and private pleasure can go hand in hand. The British chemist Sir Humphry Davy experimented with nitrous oxide between 1795 and 1798. With the help of his self-experiments, he discovered not only the pain-relieving effect of the gas but also its intoxicating qualities.

  • A scorpion under UV light

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Discoverer of UV radiation

    The German physicist Johann Wilhelm Ritter not only discovered ultraviolet radiation in 1801, but also invented the first battery the following year. Ritter was also interested in galvanism — a term applied to muscle contractions caused by electric shocks. The fact that he died at the age of 33 is said to have been due in part to the galvanic self-experiments with which he maltreated his body.

  • Sigmund Freud looking at a sheet of paper with writing on it (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Freud on cocaine

    The Austrian psychologist and doctor Sigmund Freud is known as the founder of psychoanalysis. His methods are still used, discussed and criticized today. Less well known is that Freud researched the effects of cocaine during his time as a doctor at the Vienna General Hospital. Published letters show that Freud himself consumed coke for a long time and in large quantities.

  • A mosquito stinging a human

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Death from yellow fever

    "I believe that I am on the trail of the true pathogen," wrote the American physician Jesse Lazear on September 8, 1900, in a letter to his wife. Lazear researched malaria and yellow fever. He confirmed that the latter is transmitted by mosquitoes. To study the disease, he intentionally allowed himself to be stung, fell ill and died 17 days after writing the letter. Lazear was only 34 years old.

  • John P. Stapp on a acceleration chair at Edward Air Forces Base USA in 1951

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    The fastest man on earth

    John Paul Stapp became known as the "fastest man on earth" because of his research on the effects of acceleration forces on the human body — including his own: He had himself accelerated on a so-called rocket sled up to more than 1,000 kph (621 mph) and decelerated completely in 1.4 seconds. It is the highest acceleration that a human being has ever voluntarily withstood.

  • Werner Forssmann, German urologist and surgical doctor.

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Secret heart catheter

    Werner Forssmann was already considered a troublemaker during his medical training. The German surgeon was determined to prove that a long, flexible catheter could be inserted safely from the crook of the arm to the heart. Although his superiors had expressly forbidden him to carry out the experiment, in 1929 Forssmann was the first person to try it out — on himself. Secretly, of course.

  • A ceremony in memory of Ralph M. Steinman: Lesley Steinman, Claudia Steinman, Adam Steinman and Alexis Steinman the family of Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine Ralph M. Steinman of Canada, Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine speak at a press conference at The Rockefeller University in New York, New York, on 03 October 2011.

    Researchers and their self-experiments

    Nobel Prize winner — posthumously

    The Canadian physician Ralph Steinman fell ill with pancreatic cancer and underwent an immunotherapy he developed himself. According to his physician, this therapy was unable to prevent Steinman's death, but — contrary to the prognosis — could possibly have prolonged his life by over four years. Steinman died in 2011, a few days before the Nobel Prize was awarded, which he received posthumously.

    Author: Julia Vergin (fs)


DW recommends

Researchers and their self-experiments

What do a doctor who swallows his own vaccination against the coronavirus, a psychoanalyst on coke and the fastest man in the world have in common? Answer: They are scientists — and their own guinea pigs, too. (10.03.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

France imposes restrictions on movement to contain coronavirus  

Microscopic monster mauls entire economies  

Merkel: 'We still need drastic measures'  

Related content

Deutschland Biotech-Unternehmen CureVac

US, Germany said to tussle over coronavirus vaccine 15.03.2020

Germany is trying to ward off US interest in a coronavirus vaccine under development by German biotech firm CureVac. A media report had said that US President Donald Trump was trying to secure exclusive rights to the potential vaccine.

Coronavirus in China Forschung zu Impfung Symbolbild

Germany and US wrestle over coronavirus vaccine 15.03.2020

US President Trump is attempting to entice a German lab to develop a vaccine exclusively for the US, a German newspaper reported. The company, however, later rejected claims of a sale of the firm or its technology.

Saabrücken | Polizeibeamte kontrollieren am Grenzübergang Goldene Bremm

Coronavirus latest: Germany to partially close borders with several countries 15.03.2020

German authorities have decided to reimpose controls on the nation's borders with France, Austria, Denmark, Luxembourg, and Switzerland. Commuters would still be allowed to travel. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement