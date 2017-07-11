US requests 24 Russian diplomats leave when visas expire September 3

The US requested 24 Russian diplomats leave the country when their US visas expire September 3, Russian media reported Monday citing the Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov.

Anatoly griped to the Washington-based The National Interest in a little-noticed interview published Sunday and shared by the Russsian Embassy on Facebook Monday that in addition to the lack of visa renewals for his personnel, the US imposed a three-year restriction on Russian diplomats' tenure in the US.

Antonov said, "The expulsions of diplomats are implemented under far-fetched pretexts now and then."

He also said there are instances where the children and spouses of Russian diplomats have had their visas revoked without explanation.

It is the first known instance of the US adjusting its stance towards Russian diplomats within the US following high profile meetings in Geneva between US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in June and later US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov last month.

Watch video 01:16 Putin calls Biden 'well-balanced' and 'experienced'

Despite the perceived setback for Russsia's diplomatic mission in Washington, in The National Interest interview, Antonov said, "we can positively assess the agreement between the two presidents to restore professional and systemic dialogue on key topics of mutual interest," such as "strategic stability, cybersecurity and functioning of diplomatic missions."

Last week, the US announced it was forced to lay off 182 local Russian staff in all areas of its diplomatic missions in Russia "except our guard force" to meet a deadline for doing so set by the Russian government, according to a statement.

ar/aw (Interfax, Reuters)