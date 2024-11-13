US: Republicans win House, control both houses of Congress

Republicans continue to steamroll their Democratic opponents as new election results have them taking control of the House of Representatives. This will give Donald Trump at least two years to push his agenda.

Republicans on Wednesday were projected to win the majority of the US House of Representatives in Washington, meaning the GOP will control the White House, the House and the Senate when Donald Trump is sworn in on January 20.

The win will leave Democrats few chances to act on a check to the incoming president and will add to the nightmare defeated Democrats now find themselves in after November 5.

Republicans are slated to maintain their majority in the lower house with at least 2018 of the body's 435 seats.

"It is a beautiful morning in Washington. It is a new day in America," said Speaker of the House Mike Johnson before the result was official. "The sun is shining, and that's a reflection about how we all feel. This is a very, very important moment for the country and we do not take it lightly."

