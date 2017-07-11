US renews China 'genocide' claims over Uyghur treatment

The United States on Monday repeated allegations of "genocide" against China over Beijing's repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in the northwest Xinjiang region of the country.

In the State Department's annual report to Congress on genocide, the US reiterated its stance that "the People's Republic of China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs, who are predominantly Muslim, and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang. The crimes against humanity include imprisonment, torture, enforced sterilization, and persecution."

Eritrea, Ethiopia, Myanmar and South Sudan under scrutiny

In the Elie Wiesel Act report, the Biden administration suggested Eritrea, Ethiopia, Myanmar and South Sudan could face further sanctions for conducting ethnic cleansing as part of conflicts with neighboring regions or within the countries themselves.

Myanmar remains at particular risk for genocide, according to the report. The White House would continue to coordinate with allies and partners to press the military government there to halt all forms of repression.

The report also took Eritrea and Ethiopia to task for ethnic cleansing in their crackdown on dissent in Ethiopia's western Tigray region.

The report cited deteriorating conditions in South Sudan, where it said the government "has perpetrated extrajudicial killings including ethnic-based killings of civilians, widespread sexual violence, and use of food as a weapon of war."

The Elie Wiesel Act report

The annual report calls for the federal government to outline steps it is taking to prevent and halt such atrocities across the globe.

"This administration will defend and protect human rights around the world, and recognizes the prevention of atrocities is a core national security interest and a core moral responsibility," it said.

The report said that President Joe Biden has followed through and expanded on his predecessor's sanctions for the alleged crimes against humanity.

AP contributed to this report