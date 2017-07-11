US removes Sudan from terror sponsors list

The US on Monday removed Sudan from its blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism after nearly three decades.

In a Facebook post, the US Embassy in Khartoum said the decision would be formally published by the government later.

“The congressional notification period of 45 days has lapsed andthe Secretary of Statehas signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today (December 14), to be published in the Federal Register," the post said.

Washington once labelled Khartoum a hub of the "axis of evil," but relations between the US and Sudan have warmed since former President Omar al-Bashir was toppled last year.

US President Donald Trump announced in October that he was delisting Sudan, a step desperately sought by the nation's new civilian-backed governmentas the designation severely impeded foreign investment.

Watch video 01:43 Sudan sees opportunity as US drops sanctions

As part of a deal, Sudan will pay pay $335 million (€275 million) to compensate survivors and victims' families from the twin 1998 attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

Sudan's transitional government, which took over last yearfollowing the ouster of leader Omar al-Bashir, also agreed to recognize Israel, a major goal for Trump, although Khartoum has sought to downplay the connection.

Trump sent his notice to Congress on October 26 and, under US law, a country exits the terror list after 45 days unless Congress objects, which it has not.

US lawmakers broadly support the decision but have not reached an agreement on an accompanying goal of Sudan — legally shielding it from any further terrorism claims in US courts.

Families of victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks have called on lawmakers to reject the State Department’s proposal, saying they want to pursue legal action against Sudan.

"The September 11 families aren't asking for any special favors, just to be left alone to pursue their longstanding lawsuit against Sudan and other regional parties for supporting al-Qaeda so that it could become the international terrorist organization that has murdered so many innocents," Jack Quinn, a lawyer for the families, was quoted as saying by AFP.

Ex-president al-Bashir, seen here during a separate corruption case, went on trial in Khartoum in July over the military coup that originally brought him to power.

Ex-president al-Bashir went on trial in Khartoum in July over the military coup that originally brought him to power.

The 76-year-old, who has already been convicted for corruption, could face the death penalty if found guilty.

Sudanese officials initially said back in February that they would hand him over to the Hague-based International Criminal Court.

jf/msh (AFP, Reuters)