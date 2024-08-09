US rap star Travis Scott arrested during Paris Olympics

Police said Travis Scott was engaged in a violent altercation with his own bodyguard. The rap legend was in France for the 2024 Olympic Games, where he watched the men's basketball semifinals.

American rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Paris on Friday over a violent altercation with his own bodyguard, authorities said.

"Policemen were called to the Georges V hotel and arrested Travis Scott for violence against a security agent. The latter had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard," the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement.

French media reported that Scott was intoxicated at the time.

The rapper's representatives did not immediately comment.

Travis Scott in Paris for basketball event

Scott is one of the biggest names in rap, having topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with singles like "Sicko Mode," "Highest in the Room," "The Scotts," and "Franchise."

The 33-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Jacques Webster, was seen watching the US defeat Serbia in the Olympic men's basketball semifinal on Thursday night.

He formerly dated TV personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, with whom he has two children.

In 2021, Scott made international headlines after 10 people were killed in a crowd crush at the Astroworld music festival that he organized in Houston, Texas. The incident occurred while Scott was on stage.

zc/ab (AFP, Reuters)