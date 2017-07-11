US puts Nigeria on religious freedom blacklist with China, Saudi Arabia

The US has included Nigeria on a blacklist of nations where "systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations" are an issue of concern. The move could pave the way for potential sanctions in the future.
The United States on Monday added Nigeria to a blacklist on religious freedoms for the first time. The list also includes countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listed the West African nation, an ally of the US, among "countries of concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998" for the first time.
