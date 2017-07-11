US puts Nigeria on religious freedom blacklist with China, Saudi Arabia

The United States on Monday added Nigeria to a blacklist on religious freedoms for the first time. The list also includes countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listed the West African nation, an ally of the US, among "countries of concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998" for the first time.

"The US is unwavering in its commitment to religious freedom. No country or entity should be allowed to persecute people with impunity because of their beliefs," Pompeo said in a tweet. "These annual designations show that when religious freedom is attacked, we will act."

The US State Department found that eight out of 10 people around the world face restrictions on religious freedom. "Where religious freedom is absent, terrorism and violence fester. Our advocacy for religious communities abroad helps to ensure the protection and prosperity of Americans at home," the State Department said in a statement.

"Religious freedom is our 'first freedom,'" Pompeo said on Monday at a dinner gala in Washington. "When we, each of us, can worship freely and openly discuss the eternal questions of the soul, we can understand how we ought to live our lives – both individually and as a society," he said.

Pompeo's pro-life pitch

The Secretary of State also mentioned the Trump administration's efforts to block US government funding for organizations that perform or promote abortion for family planning.

The State Department "makes sure that none of your money, none of your taxpayer money will ever go to any foreign entity or a non-governmental organization that performs or actively promotes abortion for family planning," he said in a speech titled Respecting Life in America’s Foreign Policy.

"We are using every element of federal law to prohibit the use of the State Department funds to lobby on behalf of abortion, and it’s successful," he said.

Addressing an audience of the Florida Family Policy Council, a conservative group that refers to itself as "pro-family advocates," Pompeo urged its members to use their influence against pro-abortion organizations.

"We need every one of you who’s in attendance tonight – we need you to use your networks and platforms to fight back against these pressures," he said. "All in all, we need you to tell the world the truth: Abortion is not a human right…it takes a human life."

adi/rt (AFP)