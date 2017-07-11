US puts Cuba back on 'state sponsor of terrorism' list

The US State Department put Cuba back on a blacklist designating it a "state sponsor of terrorism" on Monday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the move in a statement, noting Cuba's harboring of US fugitives as well as its support for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

It's the latest in a series of major policy moves made by President Donald Trump's administration before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20.

More to come...

rs/rt (AP, AFP)