 US puts Cuba back on ′state sponsor of terrorism′ list | News | DW | 11.01.2021

News

US puts Cuba back on 'state sponsor of terrorism' list

The outgoing Trump administration hit Cuba with new terrorism sanctions shortly before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

The US State Department put Cuba back on a blacklist designating it a "state sponsor of terrorism" on Monday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the move in a statement, noting Cuba's harboring of US fugitives as well as its support for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. 

It's the latest in a series of major policy moves made by President Donald Trump's administration before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20.

More to come...

rs/rt (AP, AFP)

