US puts Cuba back on 'state sponsor of terrorism' list

The outgoing Trump administration hit Cuba with new terrorism sanctions shortly before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
The Trump administration has re-designates Cuba a 'state sponsor of terrorism' and imposed new sanctions.
The US State Department put Cuba back on a blacklist designating it a "state sponsor of terrorism" on Monday.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the move in a statement, noting Cuba's harboring of US fugitives as well as its support for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.
It's the latest in a series of major policy moves made by President Donald Trump's administration before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20.
More to come...
rs/rt (AP, AFP)