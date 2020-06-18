 US pulls out of talks on big tech tax at last minute | News | DW | 18.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US pulls out of talks on big tech tax at last minute

France has accused the US of deliberately provoking the European Union by withdrawing from major talks on digital tax. Tech giants are able to pay minuscule tax rates by shifting profits overseas.

Watch video 01:11

France: US pull-out of tech tax talks "provocation"

The United States has withdrawn from international talks on taxing large digital services companies, a French minister confirmed on Thursday.

In January, 137 countries agreed to negotiate consistent rules on how to tax tech multinationals by the end of 2020. The negotiations took place under the auspices of the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

After immense US pressure, France agreed to delay the roll-out of its own tax laws to find a common solution on making firms pay larger levies where they operate.

'Provocation'

However, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had written to him and his counterparts in Britain, Italy and Spain to say Washington was withdrawing from the talks.

"This letter is a provocation," Le Maire told France Inter radio. "We were inches away from an agreement on taxing digital giants, who are perhaps the only people in the world to have benefited immensely from the coronavirus."

Read more:  Trump reignites trade battle with Europe over digital tax

OECD Ssecretary General Angel Gurria warned the move could jeopardize global trade relations at a critical juncture.

"Absent a multilateral solution, more countries will take unilateral measures and those that have them already may no longer continue to hold them back. This, in turn, would trigger tax disputes and, inevitably, heightened trade tensions," he said in a statement.

"A trade war, especially at this point in time, where the world economy is going through a historical downturn, would hurt the economy, jobs and confidence even further."

On Wednesday, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told fellow lawmakers that they were "not making headway" in the talks.

However, he did not rule out a multilateral agreement: "I think there's clearly room for a negotiated settlement," he said. "We need an international regime that not only focuses on certain sides and certain industries, but where we generally agree how we're going to tax people internationally."

Tech giants have enjoyed minuscule taxes in many countries through complicated financial arrangements that shift profits to low-tax countries. The United States believes that the European Union is unfairly targeting US giants — namely Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon — with the efforts.

Pending an international agreement, many countries are moving ahead with their own digital tax laws, including France, the UK, Spain and Italy.

Read more:  EU finance ministers shelve plan to tax tech giants

Germany wants to save talks

Germany said on Thursday that it wanted to rescue the talks.

"We continue to work hard for a solution that adequately addresses the tax challenges of digitalization and leads to fair taxation," the finance ministry said in a statement.

"As in every negotiation process, there are points to be clarified together. That's exactly what we're working on. To this end, we continue to coordinate closely with our international partners."

aw/msh (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

US threatens huge tariffs on French goods over digital tax

The EU is "ready to respond" to US threats to impose tariffs of up 100% on French imports, including wine and cheese. The move came in retaliation to a digital tax set to hit US giants Google, Amazon and Facebook. (03.12.2019)  

Macron, Trump agree to hold off on digital tax for tech giants

Paris and Washington have agreed to extend negotiations on disputes over a French digital tax to the end of 2020, postponing Trump's threat of sanctions. The two presidents have agreed to avoid a trade war. (21.01.2020)  

France to set new €500 million digital tax for 30 tech giants

France's finance minister will bring forward legislation this week for a 3 percent tax on companies including Google and Facebook. Public anger about tax avoidance by digital giants has prompted the move. (03.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

France: US pull-out of tech tax talks "provocation"  

Related content

France: US pull-out of tech tax talks "provocation" 18.06.2020

Tech giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon do big business in Europe, but pay barely any taxes there. An international ruling is being sought to put a stop to that. Now, though, the US says it's abandoning the talks.

EU Kommissarin Exekutiv-Vizepräsidentin Margrethe Vestager | Digital Services

EU calls for greater regulation of US tech companies 07.06.2020

The need in Europe for tighter rules on US internet giants has become "urgent," says its anti-monopolies chief Margrethe Vestager. Brussels is seeking submissions by September on its planned 'Digital Services Act.'

Symbolbild Panama Papers

EU split over halting bailouts for tax haven firms 29.04.2020

France, Denmark and Poland are refusing to let companies registered in offshore tax havens access financial aid from coronavirus bailout packages. But Ireland, the UK, Luxembourg and the Netherlands have other ideas.

Advertisement