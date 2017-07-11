US pulls Cambodia wildlife sanctuary funding

The United States is ending an aid programme aimed at protecting one of Cambodia's biggest wildlife sanctuaries, the US Embassy in Phnom Penh said on Thursday.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will redirect the money to support civil society and private sector initiativesto improve livelihoods in the region.

Why did the US stop the funding?

The US foreign aid organization said it had invested more than $100 million (€83.5 million) to protect the Prey Land Wildlife Sanctuary. Since beginning assistance in 2016, it had increased ranger patrols and trained law enforcement officers.

But, the sanctuary lost over 38,000 hectares of forest, or nearly 9% of its forest covers during the time, the US Embassy said. Cambodian authorities had not adequately prosecuted wildlife crimes or put a stop to illicit activities, it added.

Well documented illegal logging continues around the sanctuary, and authorities have silenced communities worried about the loss of natural resources, the Embassy statement said.

What will happen to the money?

The funding will be redirected to support civil society, the private sector, and local efforts to improve livelihoods and expand climate sensitive agriculture.

The US says it will also continue to work with the Cambodian government through initiatives like the Mekong-US partnership, which was launched last year with an eye toward countering the growing influence of China in the region.

