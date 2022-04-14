US public broadly supports military help for Ukraine: DW's Sumi Somaskanda

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
New York is home to some 150,000 Ukrainians, the largest such community in the country, concentrated mainly in the neighborhood of Brighton Beach. They're horrified by the Russian invasion.
The AUKUS alliance vowed closer cooperation on hypersonic weapons and "electronic warfare capabilities." The move is an attempt to counter China's military influence in the Pacific region.
Perhaps the last trans-Atlanticist in the White House, Joe Biden emphasized unity with European allies in his first State of the Union address. DW's Ines Pohl says he deserves respect for not putting America first.
Videos of Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been used to create deepfakes with a message that favors their adversary. They are not true, but they still quickly spread online.
