US protests latest: EU condemns George Floyd killing as 'abuse of power'

- International outrage is growing over the death of George Floyd and police brutality in the United States.

- New York City has extended its nighttime curfew until Sunday as officials prepare for further protests.

- US President Donald Trump faced backlash over a photo-op in front of a church that meant peaceful protesters in Washington DC were tear-gassed.

19:00 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the anti-police brutality protests in the US were "more than legitimate" and that he hopes they will spark change.

"I can only express the hope that the peaceful protests don't turn violent, and even more the hope that they will have an impact," he added.

He also called for press freedom for reporters covering the protests, saying that the German government will contact US authorities to support a DW journalist who was fired at and hampered from doing his job.

"Any violence that occurs in this context not only has to be criticized — above all it has to be properly followed up and investigated so that journalists are protected when they are doing their work," Maas said.

DW's Stefan Simons was shot at by police on two separate occasions while covering the Minneapolis protests. He was wearing a press jacket during both incidents and had identified himself as a journalist.

18:45 Thousands of protesters gathered at Paris’ main courthouse to show solidarity with US protesters denouncing the killing of George Floyd and to condemn the death of a black man — Adama Traore — in French police custody.

Paris police banned the gathering a few hours before it was supposed to begin, citing coronavirus restrictions prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.

Traore — a French citizen — died shortly after his arrest in 2016. His family says he died from asphyxiation in the hands of police and, echoing Floyd, that his last words were: "I can’t breathe."

Investigations into Traore’s death are still ongoing four years after his death due to conflicting medical reports.

The lawyer for two of the three police officers involved claims that Traore didn’t die as a result of the conditions of his arrest but due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Similar protests honoring Traore and Floyd are also taking place in other cities throughout France.

18:25 The European Union's top foreign policy official has said the bloc is "shocked and appalled" by the killing of George Floyd, describing his death as an "abuse of power."

"All societies must remain vigilant against the excessive use of force," Borrell told reporters in Brussels.

He emphasized that Europeans "support the right to peaceful protest, and also we condemn violence and racism of any kind, and for sure, we call for a de-escalation of tensions."

Welcome to DW's rolling coverage of the protests sweeping the US in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. The 46-year-old African American died in Minneapolis last week after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes, despite crying out "I can't breathe." Since then, the US has experienced its worst civil unrest since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

