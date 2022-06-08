 US protests: DW′s Sumi Somaskanda in Washington | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 12.06.2022

DW News

US protests: DW's Sumi Somaskanda in Washington

Watch video 02:11

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey calls on Congress to take action after the Uvalde school shooting.

McConaughey adds voice to gun reform appeals 08.06.2022

President Joe Biden has called for common sense gun reforms after the latest mass shooting in the US.

Biden leads calls for stricter gun control in US 26.05.2022

Zwei jungen Frauen trösten sich gegenseitig nach einer Mahnwache in der County Fairplex Arena. Ein 18 Jahre alter Amokschütze verbarrikadiert sich in Texas in einer Grundschule. Er tötet 19 Kinder und zwei Lehrer, alle in einem Klassenzimmer. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Mourning and anger after Texas school shooting 26.05.2022

07.02.2021 A spent shell leaves from a pistol fired by a South African woman as she takes part in a training organised by the women empowerment group Girls on Fire, in Midrand, on February 07, 2021. - Gun Owners of South Africa's (GOSA) Girls on Fire campaign was created in 2015 to coincide with the 16 days of Activism from the United Nations. For the dozens of women part of this campaign learning how to master a firearm is a way of protecting themselves in a country where a woman is murdered every three hours. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) (Photo by MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa mulls ban on self-defense firearms 04.09.2021

10.06.2022 Patricia and Manuel Oliver - parents of Joaquin Oliver who was killed in the Parkland, FL school shooting - speak at a protest by the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence at the US Capitol. Protesters demanded Congress take action to reduce gun violence in the wake of the Buffalo and Uvalde massacres. (Photo by Allison Bailey/NurPhoto)

US: Protests for gun controls nationwide 12.06.2022

China's Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe speaks at a plenary session during the 19th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, Asia's annual defense and security forum, in Singapore, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Danial Hakim)

China warns US, Taiwan of triggering 'fight to the end' 12.06.2022

People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Top stories in 90 seconds 12.06.2022

Ursula von der Leyen's visit came as fierce battles continued in the east and south of Ukraine.

EU chief von der Leyen visits Ukraine 11.06.2022

Ein Mann hält eine Pistole in seiner Hand, zielen und schießen mit einer Waffe Symbolbild

Germany plans to tighten gun control 11.06.2022

The German government is planning to make background checks for potential gun owners even tighter. But questions remain over whether authorities are even equipped to carry out such controls.

Tens of thousands protest gun violence in the United States

Tens of thousands protest gun violence in the United States 12.06.2022

At rallies held across the US, protesters had one message for lawmakers: "Enough is enough." They want stricter gun laws following a spate of mass shootings.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - MAY 15: People gather outside of Tops market on May 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. Yesterday a gunman opened fire at the store, killing ten people and wounding another three. Suspect Payton Gendron was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder. U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland released a statement, saying the US Department of Justice is investigating the shooting as a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

US House votes to raise age for some semi-automatic weapons 08.06.2022

The vote by lawmakers in the Democratic-majority House follows mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. The measure is unlikely to pass in the Senate.

President Joe Biden speaks about the latest round of mass shootings, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Biden is attempting to increase pressure on Congress to pass stricter gun limits after such efforts failed following past outbreaks. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Biden urges ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines 03.06.2022

US President Joe Biden has called for a ban on assault weapons during his address on gun violence following a number of mass shootings. He also urged lawmakers to strengthen background checks and pass red flag laws.