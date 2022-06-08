US protests: DW's Sumi Somaskanda in Washington

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The German government is planning to make background checks for potential gun owners even tighter. But questions remain over whether authorities are even equipped to carry out such controls.
At rallies held across the US, protesters had one message for lawmakers: "Enough is enough." They want stricter gun laws following a spate of mass shootings.
The vote by lawmakers in the Democratic-majority House follows mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. The measure is unlikely to pass in the Senate.
US President Joe Biden has called for a ban on assault weapons during his address on gun violence following a number of mass shootings. He also urged lawmakers to strengthen background checks and pass red flag laws.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version