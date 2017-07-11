US presidents pay respects to civil rights pioneer John Lewis

Veteran US lawmaker and civil rights leader John Lewis was mourned and remembered on Thursday in Atlanta, in a funeral service in which three former US presidents were in attendance.

Lewis died on July 17 at the age of 80.

The final service for the longtime member of the US House of Representatives was held at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, a church with historic significance for many in the US civil rights movement.

Commemorations for Lewis lasted for nearly a week leading up to the funeral, and included a rare ceremony in the Rotunda of the US Capitol building in Washington DC.

The Black congressman will now be laid to rest in his home city of Atlanta.

Obama did not name President Trump but referred to the Black Lives Matter protests and the police and government response

Obama condemns use federal agents

Former President Barack Obama was present at the funeral ceremony and delivered a eulogy in which he praised the civil rights activist for his "resilient persistence" in the fight against inequality and racism. Obama called Lewis one of the "founding fathers" of a better, fairer America.

Without mentioning the current president by name, Obama also used the moment to condemn President Donald Trump's decision to deploy federal agents against protesters in Portland, Oregon and other US cities.

With reduced capacity inside amid social distancing, crowds gathered to watch near the church

"Today we witness with our own eyes, police officers kneeling on the necks of Black Americans," Obama said. "We can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators."

The former president said Lewis served as an example for how to fight for democracy.

"As long as we have breath in our bodies, we have to continue his cause," he said.

A double rainbow in Washington

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush also gave eulogies, as did Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

"He always believed in preaching the Gospel in word and in deed, insisting that hate and fear had to be answered with love and hope," said former President George W. Bush.

Pelosi recalled how a double rainbow appeared while Lewis' body was lying in state at the U.S. Capitol earlier this week.

"He was telling us, 'I'm home in heaven, I'm home in heaven.'," Pelosi said. "We always knew he worked on the side of angels, and now he is with them.''

#BlackLivesMatter: Key figures in the US civil rights movement 'Necessary trouble' The image of civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis, who died on July 17, is projected onto the statue of Confederate Robert Lee in Richmond, Virginia. A champion of non-violent protest, he attended the 1963 March on Washington and played a key role in abolishing racial segregation. He famously declared: "Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble."

#BlackLivesMatter: Key figures in the US civil rights movement 'A voteless people is a hopeless people' Amelia Boynton Robinson was a civil rights pioneer who fought for voting rights for African Americans. She helped organize a 5-day civil rights march from the city of Selma to Montgomery in Alabama in March 1965. During the protest, Robinson and others were brutally beaten by state police. Images of what became known as Bloody Sunday went around the world.

#BlackLivesMatter: Key figures in the US civil rights movement 'The right man and the right place' Thurgood Marshall, pictured here in 1957, was the first African-American justice of the Supreme Court. Announcing his pick, US President Lyndon B. Johnson declared it was "the right thing to do, the right time to do it, the right man and the right place." Marshall, who was born in the city of Baltimore, Maryland, successfully fought against the racial segregation of US schools and universities.

#BlackLivesMatter: Key figures in the US civil rights movement 'Tired of giving in' Rosa Parks made history, when on December 1, 1955, she refused to give up her bus seat to a white man. Her subsequent arrest sparked the Montgomery bus boycott, led by Martin Luther King. The 385 days of protest proved effective when on November 13, 1956, the Supreme Court upheld a ruling declaring segregated busses unconstitutional in Alabama and Montgomery.

#BlackLivesMatter: Key figures in the US civil rights movement 'I've looked over, and I've seen the promised land' Martin Luther King at Memphis' Lorraine Motel, on the day of his killing on April 4, 1968. One day earlier, King famously said: "I just want to do God's will. And He's allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I've looked over. And I've seen the Promised Land." Also pictured (to King's left): Civil rights activist Hosea Williams and Baptist minister Jesse Jackson, to his right, Ralph Abernathy.

#BlackLivesMatter: Key figures in the US civil rights movement Civil Rights Ambassador Young Andrew Jackson Young was in Memphis, Tennessee, on the day of Martin Luther King’s murder. The politician, civil rights leader, and clergyman had joined King in leading the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. In 1967, President-elect Jimmy Carter nominated Young as the US ambassador to the United Nations. In 1981, he was elected mayor of Atlanta.

#BlackLivesMatter: Key figures in the US civil rights movement 'We are nonviolent with people who are nonviolent with us' Malcolm Little, better known as Malcolm X (left), rejected Martin Luther King’s notion of non-violent protest. He was portrayed by actor Denzel Washington (right) in Spike Lee’s 1992 biopic "Malcolm X." Once the African American leader of Nation of Islam, he later abandoned the organization, becoming one of its most fervent critics. He was assassinated on February 21, 1965.

#BlackLivesMatter: Key figures in the US civil rights movement 'My faith in the Constitution is whole' Barbara Jordan was the first woman and the first African American keynote speaker at a Democratic National Convention. In 1974, the attorney, legislator, and educator declared in the House of Representatives that "my faith in the Constitution is whole; it is complete; it is total."

#BlackLivesMatter: Key figures in the US civil rights movement A jazz and civil rights icon Ella Fitzgerald, born in a New York suburb in 1917, was not only a jazz but also a civil rights icon. Fitzgerald, who won 13 Grammys and sold some 40 million records, always insisted musicians touring with her be treated equally, regardless of their skin color. She was the first African American woman to perform at Los Angeles’ Mocambo night club after actress Marilyn Monroe publicly backed her.

#BlackLivesMatter: Key figures in the US civil rights movement Strong, black women Novelist Alice Walker became involved in the US civil rights movement in the 1960s. She was just 17 when she joined the 1963 March on Washington, where Martin Luther King delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech. Walker’s novels feature strong, black women. And her work The Color Purple won a Pulitzer Prize in 1983.

#BlackLivesMatter: Key figures in the US civil rights movement An outspoken activist Baptist minister Al Sharpton speaking at George Floyd’s funeral service. In 2004, Sharpton was a Democratic candidate for the presidential race. Two years later, in 2006, he led a protest march in honor of Sean Bell, a 23-year-old African American who had been shot dead by police. Al Sharpton is an outspoken and at times controversial activist.

#BlackLivesMatter: Key figures in the US civil rights movement Kings of hope US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama visited a Washington homeless shelter in January 2017, where they helped finish a mural of Martin Luther King. Obama was the first-ever African American to be elected president of the United States. Author: Astrid Prange



