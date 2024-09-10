US presidential debate: Harris, Trump clash over key issues

09/11/2024 September 11, 2024 Harris, Trump on Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

Trump and Harris were asked about how they would end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Harris repeated some of her previous remarks, saying that Israel has a right to defend itself following Hamas terror attacks on October 7 that killed some 1,200 people in Israel last year.

But she added it matters how Israel did so. "This war must end," she says, adding: "It must end immediately."

She called for a cease-fire in Gaza and hostages held by militants to be freed.

She then said "we must chart a course for a two-state solution" which must ensure security for Israelis and "in equal measure" for Palestinians.

Trump was then asked about the topic. He began by claiming that the conflict would have "never started" if he were still president.

"She hates Israel. If she is president, I believe that Israel will not exist in two years from now," he said.

He adds that she also "hates the Arab population" because "the whole place is getting blown up."

"I will get that settled and fast," he said, adding that the Russia-Ukraine war will also end when he is re-elected.

Harris has repeatedly vowed to support Israel's security and denied the claim.

She hit out at Trump, saying world leaders laughed at him and military leaders called him a disgrace.