US presidential candidates pull out all stops before vote

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaUS presidential candidates pull out all stops before voteTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaAya Ibrahim10/31/2024October 31, 2024With less than a week before Americans head to the polls to elect a new president, both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are accusing each other of sowing division, as they make a final pitch to convince undecided voters in key swing states.https://p.dw.com/p/4mQagAdvertisement