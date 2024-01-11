US presidential campaign donations hit staggering high

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaUS presidential campaign donations hit staggering highTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaRalph Martin11/01/2024November 1, 2024Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have each raised hundreds of millions this election cycle, with donations topping a billion dollars each. A great deal is being spent in the final days of the campaign. Where did it all come from, and where did it go?https://p.dw.com/p/4mTVxAdvertisement