US President Joe Biden signs series of orders, including rejoining Paris climate accord

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday rejoining the Paris climate accord, aiming to reverse some of the former President Donald Trump's policies.

The US comes together with 189 other countries in the Paris Agreement, through which countries monitor their fossil fuel emissions and work towards reducing carbon pollution. The US left the accord at the behest of Donald Trump, who announced the departure in 2017.

Biden also signed an executive order mandating that people wear face masks in all federal buildings and on federal lands in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Biden is also asking everyone in the United States to wear a mask when in public for at least the first 100 days of his presidency.

