US President Joe Biden signs series of orders, including rejoining Paris climate accord

US President Joe Biden signed 15 executive orders on Wednesday, soon after entering the White House following his inauguration. This includes an order rejoining the Paris climate accord, aimed at reversing some of the former President Donald Trump's policies.

"Some of the executive actions I'm going to be signing today are going to help change the course of the COVID crisis, we're going to combat climate change in a way that we haven't done so far and advance racial equity and support other underserved communities" said Biden.

"These are just all starting points."

Currently, 189 countries have ratified the Paris Agreement, through which states monitor their fossil fuel emissions and work towards reducing carbon pollution. The US left the accord at the behest of Donald Trump, who announced the departure in 2017.

"A cry for survival comes from the planet itself,'' Biden said in his inaugural address.

He plans to enact a $2 trillion (€1.65 trillion) climate plan, which he says will prioritize green action in the economy and the country's recovery from COVID-19.

Fight against the coronavirus

Biden also signed an executive order mandating that people wear face masks in all federal buildings and on federal lands in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Biden is also asking everyone in the United States to wear a mask when in public for at least the first 100 days of his presidency. Over 400,000 people have lost their lives to the virus in the country.

