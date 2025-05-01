US President Joe Biden honors 19 with Medal of Freedom

SocietyUnited States of AmericaUS President Joe Biden honors 19 with Medal of FreedomTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyUnited States of AmericaBeenish Javed01/05/2025January 5, 2025Just a few days before Joe Biden steps down as US president, he's conferred the nation’s highest civilian honor. Biden awarded the Medal of Freedom to 19 famous names in politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights, and science.https://p.dw.com/p/4opVOAdvertisement