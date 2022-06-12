US President Joe Biden at G7 summit

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The US president says suspending taxes on gasoline won't "reduce all the pain, but it will be a big help." Republican lawmakers and even members of his own Democrats are skeptical.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hosting the G7 summit with US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the UK. Talks are set to focus on Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
The new gun law will "save a lot of lives," US President Joe Biden said after signing off on the reform. But he warned there was still plenty of work to be done.
Joe Biden is set to travel to Israel on July 13 before heading to the occupied West Bank and Saudi Arabia. The trip's announcement comes despite pledges to side-line the "pariah" Saudi state.
