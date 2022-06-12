 US President Joe Biden at G7 summit | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 26.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

US President Joe Biden at G7 summit

Watch video 00:17

More in the Media Center

10.06.2022 Patricia and Manuel Oliver - parents of Joaquin Oliver who was killed in the Parkland, FL school shooting - speak at a protest by the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence at the US Capitol. Protesters demanded Congress take action to reduce gun violence in the wake of the Buffalo and Uvalde massacres. (Photo by Allison Bailey/NurPhoto)

US: Protests for gun controls nationwide 12.06.2022

China's Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe speaks at a plenary session during the 19th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, Asia's annual defense and security forum, in Singapore, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Danial Hakim)

China warns US, Taiwan of triggering 'fight to the end' 12.06.2022

US President Joe Biden speaks about the recent mass shootings and urges Congress to pass laws to combat gun violence at the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, June 2, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Biden appeals to Congress to take action on gun violence 03.06.2022

The US president has launched his Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. It aims to counter China's rising influence.

Biden launches new trade deal aimed at countering China 24.05.2022

More from DW News

Smoke billows the air from a residential buildings following explosions, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Several explosions rocked the west of the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Sunday morning, with at least two residential buildings struck, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Ukraine's capital Kyiv struck by several explosions 26.06.2022

Protestors hold a banner as they march during a demonstration ahead of the G7 meeting in Munich, Germany, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The G7 Summit will take place at Castle Elmau near Garmisch-Partenkirchen from June 26 through June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Top stories in 90 seconds 26.06.2022

U.S. President Joe Biden is officially welcomed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Britta Ernst, Minister of Education, Youth of the Federal State of Brandenburg, to the G7 Summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 26, 2022. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

Germany hosts G7 summit 26.06.2022

Fokus_Bulgarien Still aus DW-ED Tags: Bulgarien, Schwarzes Meer, Goldküste, Ukraine, Flüchtlinge, Tourismus

Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria make way for tourists 26.06.2022

Read also

U.S. President Joe Biden calls for a federal gas tax holiday as he speaks about gas prices during remarks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US: Joe Biden calls for fuel tax suspension 22.06.2022

The US president says suspending taxes on gasoline won't "reduce all the pain, but it will be a big help." Republican lawmakers and even members of his own Democrats are skeptical.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of their meeting on the day of G7 leaders summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Pool

G7: Scholz, Biden open summit with Ukraine topping agenda 26.06.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hosting the G7 summit with US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the UK. Talks are set to focus on Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Sturmgewehre und andere automatische Waffen stehen am 10.04.2015 in einem Geschäft in Pierre im US-Bundesstaat in South Dakota. Waffen können in vielen Teilen der USA ohne große Hürden gekauft werden, selbst die zivilen Versionen der Standardwaffe der amerikanischen Streitkräfte, das M16. Jetzt gibt es einen eigenen Fernsehsender für Waffenfans und -verkäufer. Foto: Chris Melzer/dpa (zu dpa GunTV» geht an den Start: US-Teleshopping für Waffen vom 04.12.2015)) ++ +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

US: Biden signs bipartisan gun safety bill into law 25.06.2022

The new gun law will "save a lot of lives," US President Joe Biden said after signing off on the reform. But he warned there was still plenty of work to be done.

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One for a trip to Kentucky to survey storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

US President Joe Biden set to visit Saudi Arabia and Israel 14.06.2022

Joe Biden is set to travel to Israel on July 13 before heading to the occupied West Bank and Saudi Arabia. The trip's announcement comes despite pledges to side-line the "pariah" Saudi state.