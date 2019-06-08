 US President Donald Trump′s Iran embargo punishes Iraqis | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 08.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Middle East

US President Donald Trump's Iran embargo punishes Iraqis

As a result of US sanctions, Iranians can no longer afford the yearly pilgrimage to Iraq's Shiite shrines. The holy city of Najaf is bearing the economic brunt. Judit Neurink reports from Najaf.

Pilgrims on the streets of Najaf

"Not many Iranians can afford to come, not since Trump's decision, and we are losing money as a result." Badr al-Jilawi owns the Qasr al-Assad Hotel, which stands close to one of the world's most holy Shiite sites, the Imam Ali Shrine in the Iraqi city of Najaf. Apart from a group of women in black in the lounge, the normally bustling hotel is empty, a direct result of America's embargo on Iran.

But at least this hotel is still open. Over the past year or so, some 500 of Najaf's 700 or so hotels have closed their doors, along with many of its restaurants. The economic fallout from the US sanctions against Iran has been serious, and most Iranians have had to scrap their yearly pilgrimage to the Iraqi holy sites. Which is why Al-Jilawi has lost about 90% of his income. "I have had to move extra beds into the rooms and rent them out for $3 (€2.6) a night per bed. I never thought I would fall so low. Back in the good times, my hotel rooms cost $100 each."

Najaf is almost completely dependent on religious tourism from Iran, which only started in earnest after the fall of the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003. He considered the Iranians the enemy, having fought an eight-year war against them in the 1980s. But when the Shiite majority came to power in Baghdad, the restrictions were dropped and Iranians started to pour into Iraq in their millions.

Karte Irak Najaf mit Iran EN

Najaf's economic loss

For Najaf, the change was enormous. From a desperately poor town with some 50 hotels to cater for very restricted religious tourism, it developed into a city with high-rise buildings, shops, hotels and restaurants catering to a huge volume of tourists. Nonetheless, the community soup kitchens were still needed at times to help feed all the pilgrims. Now they mainly feed the many Iraqi victims of the US embargo on Iran.

Read moreOpinion: US-Iran escalation a threat, but war unlikely

But the embargo might prove more painful yet, and for the whole of Iraq. Sixteen years after Saddam's fall, Iraq still cannot produce enough energy to cover its needs and is dependent on gas and electricity imports from Iran. And while Washington is allowing these to continue, for the time being at least, this concession is due to end this month. Baghdad has already communicated the need to increase the amount of Iranian electricity it imports during the coming summer — a need exacerbated by years of violent demonstrations in the southern city of Basra against the lack of electricity available during the hot and humid summer.

This is also why the Iraqi government has vowed to remain neutral in the conflict between the US and its neighbor. Both exert considerable influence in Baghdad. The Americans helped to build a new government and army after Saddam, to fight the "Islamic State" group and to rebuild after it was defeated. Iran supports political parties and militias, both financially and otherwise. In addition to gas and electricity, it also exports food staples, fruit and vegetables to Iraq, which the south of the country is now dependent on.

Trump punishing Iran and Iraq

The owner of a kebab shop in Najaf

Like many others in the food industry trade, Hamid Abbas is feeling the pinch

That dependency is most visible in Najaf, where Trump's name is on everybody's lips as the root cause of all their troubles. "The Americans aren't only punishing Iran, they're punishing Iraq, too, because we are losing customers and money," says Said Ali Mossawi, a co-owner of a Najaf restaurant that usually caters to tourist groups. Like they have been for months, the rows of tables are empty this lunch time.

Mossawi says he has lost over half his customers and has had to sack about 40% of his staff. "And I am not completely dependent on the Iranians. Imagine what it is like for those who don't work with Iraqis or pilgrims from other countries." Only the Iranians came in huge numbers and throughout the year. In the mostly empty streets around Najaf's holy shrine, some Lebanese women are sheltering from the sun, but Shiites from countries like Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and the Gulf States mainly visit during the religious festivals.

Not everyone in Najaf was happy with the hordes of people that flocked into their city, but nobody is complaining anymore. The exchange rate for the Iranian toman on which they grew rich has dropped as a result of US policy, and hardly any are now spent in Najaf. Skeletons of unfinished buildings clutter the city center, where only the odd bus drops off groups of Iranian women covered in their black chadors.

Hope springs eternal

"They even bring their own food and cook it themselves," says kebab shop owner Hamid Abbas, who has not had any Iranian customers for a while. "After Trump's decision, none of the Iranians eat in the restaurants anymore." His income has fallen by 40%, but he remains hopeful. "When the problems are over for Iran, they will be over for us too."

Read more: Iraq's billion-dollar used car parts paradise

A stones seller in Najaf

Ahmed Ali has had to adapt to the lack of customers

For 17-year-old Ahmed Ali, who sells precious stones for rings and jewelry in one of Najaf's many bazaars, the fall in his income may be as high as 85%. Iranians favored a special white stone that is almost transparent, as it can only be found in the holy city, but he hasn't sold one for months now. "I have had to adapt," he says, pointing to the jewelry that now fills his shelves, which is designed to appeal to the tastes of pilgrims from other countries.

Iraq has tried to stop the downward spiral by agreeing to give Iranians their Iraqi entry visa for free. Unfortunately, this measure has failed to bring any visible results, say those affected in Najaf. "In Iran, a chicken costs about 15 toman (€0.0031, $0.0035) here the price is over 100," explains kebab shop owner Abbas.

But jewelry seller Ali, like many Najafis, hasn't given up hope just yet. "As soon as Trump allows them, they will come back."

Watch video 02:32

Analysts fear US and Iran headed for proxy war in Iraq

DW recommends

Iranians feel the pressure of new US sanctions

Ordinary Iranians are likely to suffer the most under the latest round of US sanctions. Though some optimism remains about backdoor support through oil exports, the long-term outlook for Iran's economy remains dire. (05.11.2018)  

Iraq's billion-dollar used car parts paradise

Iraq is a wonderland for used car parts from the West. Cars that get written off after an accident get a second life there. It's a money machine, involving billions every year. Judit Neurink reports from Irbil. (21.04.2019)  

Opinion: US-Iran escalation a threat, but war unlikely

The world is on edge over heightened tensions between the US and Iran. But that doesn't mean military confrontation is imminent, writes Rainer Hermann of the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. (12.05.2019)  

Iraq walks Iran-US tightrope as tensions escalate

The United States claims militia with ties to Iran are planning attacks against its personnel in Iraq. Whether true or not, tensions between Iran and the US are putting Iraq in a tough position. (16.05.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Analysts fear US and Iran headed for proxy war in Iraq  

Related content

Maas beginnt Krisen-Mission mit Truppenbesuch in Jordanien

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Middle East bid to ease US-Iran tensions 08.06.2019

The top German diplomat will travel to Iran seeking ways to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Heiko Maas's four-day Middle East trip comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

USA Trump und Modi im Weißen Haus

US President Donald Trump terminates preferential trade status for India 01.06.2019

Washington accuses New Delhi of deploying a wide range of trade barriers that negatively affect US commerce. Media reports say that India could impose higher import duties on US goods in response to Trump's latest move.

Iran Gedenken 30. Todestag von Revolutionsführer Chomeini

Iran's supreme leader says Tehran will not be bullied by US 04.06.2019

Speaking on the 30th anniversary of the death of Grand Ayatollah Khomeini, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said "resistance has a cost, but the cost of surrendering to the enemy is higher." He also criticized Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

World

US President Donald Trump's Iran embargo punishes Iraqis

India heatwave triggers clashes over water

Venezuela reopens Tachira border post with Colombia

France: Storm Miguel leaves 3 dead after lifeboat capsizes

Beach clean-ups held worldwide for World Oceans Day