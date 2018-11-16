 US President Donald Trump visits California wildfire devastation | News | DW | 18.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US President Donald Trump visits California wildfire devastation

After California's deadliest wildfires, the US president made a tour of the area. Thousands of firefighters are working to contain the fire as survivors stay in temporary shelters, tents or their cars.

USA Trump besucht Brandgebiete in Kalifornien (Reuters/L. Millis)

A week after the wildfires broke out in California, fires were still burning in the areas north and south of San Francisco and areas surrounding Los Angeles on Saturday.

Cal Fire officials said the Camp Fire in the north of the state was 55 percent contained as of Saturday after it had burned through 148,000 acres (600 square kilometers).

The wildfire has killed at least 76 people in the area while 9,700 houses and 144 apartment buildings have been destroyed. Some people are staying with friends and family, others have set up tents or are living in their vehicles. Others are being housed in 14 emergency shelters. About 47,000 people have been told they can not yet return to their homes.

About 5,596 personnel are fighting the fire and searching for the dead.

Officials hope to have the Camp Fire contained within the next two weeks.

A destroyed trailer park in the town of Paradise

A destroyed trailer park in the town of Paradise

Some rain was expected in the Butte County area on Tuesday which could help put out the fire, but there were fears there could be floods or landslides in areas where the trees and vegetation have been razed.

In southern California, fires around Los Angeles had consumed more than 100,000 acres with at least four lives lost. The main wildfire in the south, Woolsey Fire, has been linked to four deaths and the destruction of at least 500 buildings near the Malibu coast west of Los Angeles.

Some 1,276 people are still missing in the state.

The air quality became the worst in the world at one point following the fires

The air quality became the worst in the world at one point following the fires

The president flies in

Trump had caused resentment last week when he wrote ""There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests."

He claimed Finland did not have California's wildfire problems because "they spent a lot of time on raking."

A burned out house by the ocean in Malibu

A burned out house by the ocean in Malibu

Trump visited the areas devastated by the exceptional fires and toxic air to grasp the scale of the desolation wrought on the landscape. He met with Governor Jerry Brown and Governor-elect Gavin Newsom: "We will be talking about forest management. I've been saying that for a long time. And it could have been a lot different situation," Trump said.

"The men and women that are fighting this fire are incredible." Trump said in Chico, California.

Asked if the fires had changed his opinion of climate change, Trump replied "No. No. I have a strong opinion. I want a great climate and we're going to have that and we're going to have forests that are very safe."

  • The Camp Fire burns along a ridgetop in Big Bend, California (picture-alliance/AP Photo/N. Berger)

    California's deadly wildfires continue to burn

    The deadly California wildfires rage on

    People continue to die in California's wildfires. As of Thursday, the number of victims of the Camp Fire in Northern California had risen to 63 — making it the deadliest single fire in the state's history. Three people have also died in the "Woolsey Fire" in Southern California.

  • A scorched car rests by gas pumps near Pulga, California (picture-alliance/AP Photo/N. Berger)

    California's deadly wildfires continue to burn

    Hundreds of thousands of evacuees

    Around a quarter of a million people had to leave their homes, with many documenting dangerous escapes from the flames on social media. On Thursday, local authorities said at least 631 people were still unaccounted for, as rescuers continued to search for bodies and survivors.

  • California wildfires (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Locher)

    California's deadly wildfires continue to burn

    Paradise wiped off the map

    Ten search teams were working in and around Paradise — a town of 27,000 north of Sacramento. The town was almost completely burnt to ashes and more than 6,000 homes were completely destroyed. In this photo from Paradise, a staircase is the only thing left standing of what used to be a house.

  • California wildfires (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

    California's deadly wildfires continue to burn

    Buildings burnt to the ground

    The fires have destroyed thousands of homes, including several exclusive residences in Malibu, where many celebrities live. Actor Gerard Butler said on Instagram that his house in Malibu was "half-gone." At the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, stars called for prayers and donations to help residents and rescuers.

  • California wildfires (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

    California's deadly wildfires continue to burn

    Escape from the fires

    Evacuation orders have been issued for the entire town of Malibu. These horses have unusual temporary stables at the lifeguard towers on a beach in Malibu as a result of the Woolsey Fire. It's also affected the nearby town of Thousand Oaks, which was still reeling after a gunman killed 12 people in a bar on November 7.

  • California wildfires (picture-alliance/AP Phtot/R. Vogel)

    California's deadly wildfires continue to burn

    Rescuers continue to work

    Out-of-state fire crews continue to arrive in California, as winds and dry conditions are expected to fan the flames through the rest of the week. According to fire officials, by late Sunday the Camp Fire was around 25 percent contained, while only 15 percent of the Woolsey Fire was under control. California Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency.

    Author: Giulia Saudelli


Fires are spreading through multiple national forests, including the Sierra Nevada National Forest, Mendocino National Forest, Modoc National Forest, Lassen National Forest and Plumas National Forest.

No official cause has been determined for the wildfires. Electric utilities had reported equipment problems near where the Camp and Woolsey Fires broke out.

Watch video 02:09
Now live
02:09 mins.

Over 600 missing in California’s wildfires

jm/bw (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Death toll in California's deadliest wildfire rises

The devastating wildfires in California are still not completely under control and the death toll is sure to rise. Meanwhile, even as firefighters work to control the flames, coroners search for bodies. (14.11.2018)  

California wildfires kill dozens, force thousands to flee

Deadly wildfires continue to rage in northern and southern California as the death toll steadily climbed to 29. Authorities now say more than 228 people are missing. (11.11.2018)  

California's deadly wildfires continue to burn

The "Camp Fire," one of several in the state, continues to devastate California. The fire has claimed 63 lives, making it the state's deadliest blaze on record, and has razed more than 9,700 buildings. (16.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Over 600 missing in California’s wildfires  

Related content

USA Waldbrände in Kalifornien

More than 1,000 missing in California fires 17.11.2018

The so-called Camp Fire was California's deadliest fire in recorded history. Workers have found the remains of 71 people but are searching for more than 1,000 more.

USA Waldbrände in Kalifornien | Abgebranntes Haus

California wildfire: Number of missing jumps to over 600 16.11.2018

The number of people missing in a northern California wildfire has more than doubled, local authorities said. The "Camp Fire" blaze is the deadliest wildfire in the state's history.

Over 600 missing in California’s wildfires 16.11.2018

Authorities in California have published a list of 631 people who are missing after the nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century. As firefighters continue to battle blazes, some say the measures taken to warn locals weren’t sufficient.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 