US President Donald Trump impeached by House of Representatives

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach US President Donald Trump for "incitement of insurrection."

Lawmakers supporting impeachment say Trump was responsible for inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol Building last week.

The resolution to impeach passed by 232 to 197. Ten Republicans joined 222 Democrats in voting for impeachment. Trump is the first president in US history to be impeached twice.

The US National Guard was providing extra security following deadly riots last week

Democrats rushed forward to launch the impeachment vote with only seven days left in Trump's term after Vice President Mike Pence rejected calls to remove Trump under the 25th amendment.

What happens now?

The article of impeachment will now head to the US Senate, still controlled by the Republican Party, which is set to conduct a trial on the charges. A two-thirds majority is needed to convict Trump on the charge.

The Senate will not meet again until January 19 — one day before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, which all but ensures an impeachment trial will take place only after Trump leaves office.

Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has ruled out holding an emergency session, which had been called for by Democrat Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"Given the rules, procedures, and Senate precedents that govern presidential impeachment trials, there is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude before President-elect Biden is sworn in next week," McConnell said in a statement issued soon after the impeachment vote.

"Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until President Trump had left office," he added.

What have Democrats said?

Ahead of the vote, Democrats made arguments in the House chamber for impeaching President Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said "we know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion. He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation."

Democrat Jim McGovern of Massachusetts said that people died because of Trump's "big lies."

"We are debating this historic measure at an actual crime scene and we wouldn't be here if it weren't for the president of the United States. This was a well-organized attack on our country that was incited by Donald Trump," he said, adding that Trump "instigated an attempted coup."

"If this is not an impeachable offense, I don't know what the hell is," said McGovern.

Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas called Trump an "insurrectionist," and her Texan colleague Lloyd Doggett said, "we stopped the steal, we stopped Donald Trump from stealing our democracy and imposing himself as a tyrant."

Where do the Republicans stand?

Liz Cheney, a member of the Republican Party leadership team, was among Republicans who voted for impeachment.

"The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack," Cheney said in a statement released Tuesday.

"There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution ... I will vote to impeach the president," the statement continued.

Reed Galen, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a Republican group that opposed Trump's reelection, told DW that so few Republican lawmakers supporting impeachment indicates Trump maintains a stronghold on the party.

"Although I am happy that six Republicans did stand up, I think it is indicative of the fact that so many Republicans do not want to cross Donald Trump, even as he is on his way out the door," Galen said. "I don't think it portends well for the party," he added.

Yesterday, Kentucky Republican McConnell reportedly said he was pleased with the Democrats moving to impeach Trump, and that he believes Trump had committed impeachable acts, the New York Times reported citing a Republican strategist, who added the Senate majority leader's distancing from the president could make it easier for the Republican party to cut ties with Trump once he leaves office.

McConnell said Wednesday he had "not made a final decision" on how he will vote, and that he would "listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate."

Other Republicans made speeches to urge the House not to impeach Trump in the interest of "national healing."

"Instead of moving forward as a unifying force, the majority in the House is choosing to divide us further," Oklahoma Republican Tom Cole said on the House floor. "Let us look forward, not backward. Let us come together, not apart."

Ohio Republican Jim Jordan accused Democrats of acting recklessly out of political interest to "get" Trump, calling bringing down the Republican president "an obsession" among Democrats.

What is the security situation at the Capitol?

Washington DC has been on high alert since the unrest in the Capitol Building on January 6.

Authorities have said potentially violent protests are anticipated in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

The home-sharing platform Airbnb said Wednesday that it would be canceling all reservations in the Washington DC metro area during inauguration week and would stop any new bookings.

As lawmakers debated impeachment Wednesday, hundreds of armed national guard soldiers were stationed in the Capitol Building, with many camped out in the Rotunda, a large, domed room at the center of the Capitol.

High fences were erected around the Capitol grounds, where the armed National Guard patrolled the perimeter.

In a statement released during Wednesday's debate, President Trump called for "no violence, no lawbreaking, and no vandalism."

