US President Biden warns of 'high risk' of Russian invasion

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that there is a "very high" risk Russia will invade Ukraine in the coming days.

"We have reason to believe that they are engaged in a false flag operation as an excuse to go in," the US leader said.

Biden's comments come amid reports that Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow separatists exchanged fire in the east of the country.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that separatists had fired a tank from "temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which are controlled by Russia."

"Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine and attack Ukraine," Biden said as he left the White House.

At NATO headquarters in Brussels, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Russia was flying in more combat and support aircraft.

"We see them sharpen their readiness in the Black Sea," Austin said.

"We even see them stocking up their blood supplies ... I was a soldier myself not that long ago. I know firsthand that you don't do these sorts of things for no reason. And you certainly don't do them if you're getting ready to pack up and go home," said Austin, a retired Army general.

Russia denies 'invasion' plans

On Thursday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement there is "no 'Russian invasion' of Ukraine, which the US and its allies have been announcing officially since last fall, and it is not planned."

However, at the same time, Russia also said it could respond militarily if Washington does not meet Moscow's security demands, including a ban on Ukraine joining NATO and drawing down US troops in Central and Eastern Europe.

"In the absence of will on the American side to negotiate firm and legally binding guarantees on our security from the United States and its allies, Russia will be forced to respond, including with military-technical measures," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

