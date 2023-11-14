  1. Skip to content
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

US President Biden joins calls to protect Gaza's hospitals

Matthew Mannion
November 14, 2023

US President Joe Biden has joined international calls for "less intrusive action" regarding Gaza's medical facilities. New footage released by the Israeli military seemingly corroborates their claim that Hamas has command bases under hospitals.

