US President Biden joins calls to protect Gaza's hospitals

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesUS President Biden joins calls to protect Gaza's hospitalsConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesMatthew Mannion11/14/2023November 14, 2023US President Joe Biden has joined international calls for "less intrusive action" regarding Gaza's medical facilities. New footage released by the Israeli military seemingly corroborates their claim that Hamas has command bases under hospitals.