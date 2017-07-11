US President Biden invites world leaders to online climate summit

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including rivals Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping for an online summit on the climate crisis.

"They know they're invited. But I haven't spoken to either one of them yet," said Biden of Putin and Xi.

The White House said the summit is scheduled for April 22-23. Washington hopes this summit will help shape, speed up and deepen global efforts to cut climate-wrecking fossil fuel pollution.

Biden has also invited German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the summit.

Other major world leaders invited include Saudi King Salman bin Abdelaziz, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Setting goals

"The summit will also highlight examples of how enhanced climate ambition will create good-paying jobs, advance innovative technologies, and help vulnerable countries adapt to climate impacts," said the White House in a statement. The US is also expected to announce "an ambitious 2030 emissions target."

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID January: Locusts devastate East Africa After years of drought followed by torrential rains, East Africa is devastated by the biggest swarm of locusts in decades. Billions of the ravenous insects devour crops in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, spreading to southern Africa, Yemen and India in later months. Climate scientists say heavy rains and warmer temperatures linked to climate change are to blame for "exceptional" breeding conditions.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID February: 'Black summer' scorches Australia A long bushfire season comes to an end after more than six months. Thirty-three people and 3 billion animals are dead, hurt or displaced, and an area the size of South Korea has been devastated. Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejects a direct link between greenhouse gas emissions and the severity of the fires; Australia is one of the world's highest per capita emitters of carbon dioxide.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID March: COVID clears the skies With more than half the global population under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, global greenhouse gas emissions slow. Skies above industrial centers in China, Italy and elsewhere clear as airlines slash flights, factories shut down and city streets empty out. But as lockdowns ease and people find ways to live with the pandemic, experts warn emissions may rebound.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID April: Calls for a green pandemic recovery As researchers race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, world leaders struggle to deal with the economic fallout of the pandemic. Chancellor Angela Merkel announces that Germany plans to make climate-friendly investment a priority in its recovery plans and urges global decision-makers to do the same. Meanwhile, activists keep up the pressure with protests, both virtual and physically distanced.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID May: Cities boost urban mobility The first pandemic wave begins to ebb and people — some cooped up for weeks — begin to venture outdoors. To help maintain physical distancing and keep traffic jams and public transport crowds from getting out of control, many cities introduce temporary or permanent measures to improve urban mobility. Bogota, Colombia (above) adds more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) of emergency bike lanes.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID June: Germany takes on plastic waste The ongoing pandemic isn't just a health disaster. Use of disposable face masks, gloves and other plastic products has skyrocketed, contributing to a growing waste problem. In a related attempt to clean up the mess and move away from a "throw-away culture," Germany falls in line with the EU and decides to ban plastic cutlery, straws, food containers and other single-use products as of July 2021.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID July: Environmental disaster in Siberia Early in the summer, Russia declares a state of emergency after some 21,000 tons of diesel fuel are leaked, contaminating local rivers and soil in Siberia. The disaster is followed by uncontrolled wildfires across the region, one of the world's coldest. Smoldering permafrost and burning brush release more than half a billion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere the following months.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID August: Extreme weather sweeps the world Back-to-back hurricanes in the Caribbean; raging wildfires in the Amazon rainforest; historic floods in Southeast Asia: The increasingly devastating effects of climate change make themselves known. Hurricane Laura, which caused intense flooding in the Dominican Republic and Haiti (above), claims dozens of lives there and in the US. Pakistan, meanwhile, sees its worst flooding since 1931.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID September: Wildfires cast an eerie glow As China makes an unexpected announcement to become climate neutral by 2060, wildfires rage across the US west coast, casting an ominous orange glow over San Francisco and the Bay Area. The fires scorch the states of Oregon, Washington and California for months. Overall, fires in the US claimed an estimated 4,177,856 acres (1,690,718 hectares) of land in 2020, more than half the size of Belgium.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID October: Devil back in Australia Conservation groups reveal that the Tasmanian devil has made an appearance on the Australian mainland for the first time in 3,000 years. The "historic" release of the carnivorous marsupials into a sanctuary north of Sydney will give the endangered species the chance to rebuild a self-sustaining wild population. It's estimated that fewer than 25,000 devils still live in the wild.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID November: Biden boosts US climate hopes The US officially leaves the Paris Agreement — a day after the decisive win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the presidential election. Biden pledges to rejoin the international climate accord when he takes office in January and announces ambitious plans — and trillions in funding — to help wean the US energy sector off fossil fuels over the next 15 years and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

2020: Climate took a back seat to COVID December: EU raises climate ambitions As the world marks five years since the signing of the Paris Agreement, the EU ups its green credentials. After months of tough negotiations, and a prior endorsement by the European Parliament, the 27 member states agree to a binding target to cut carbon emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels — up from 40%. Campaigners welcome the move but say much more still needs to be done. Author: Martin Kuebler



Climate action has been one of the main agendas for Biden's team since his election campaign. He announced a goal to make the energy sector emissions neutral by 2035, followed by the US economy as a whole by 2050.

Bringing back focus on climate change

The US president has recommitted to the Paris climate accord, after his predecessor, Donald Trump, pulled out of it during his term.

The summit starts on April 22, which is celebrated as Earth Day. It will be held before a United Nations meeting on climate change scheduled for November in Glasgow, Scotland.

The event will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be streamed live for public viewing.

The US invited the leaders of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which includes the 17 countries responsible for about 80% of global emissions and GDP, as well as heads of countries that are especially vulnerable to climate impacts or are demonstrating strong climate leadership.

John Kerry, a former US secretary of state, was named Biden's special envoy on climate change and has been working to mend US cooperation with the European Union on climate change.

tg/sms (dpa, AFP, AP)