  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
BRICS summit
Ukraine
Extreme weather
CatastropheUnited States of America

US: President Biden heads to Hawaii after deadly wildfire

50 minutes ago

Two weeks after a wildfire killed at least 114 people and left hundreds more missing, the US president is traveling to Maui.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VQ8L
US President Joe Biden boarding Air Force one
US President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International Airport for a trip to visit wildfire devastation in MauiImage: Evan Vucci/AP Photo/picture alliance

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden left for Hawaii on Monday to survey the destruction following Maui's devastating wildfire.

The trip comes amid criticism that his administration has been too slow to respond to the disaster.

Hawaiians rally to support each other after Maui fires

'An emotional day' ahead

Biden put his Lake Tahoe vacation on hold on Monday to travel to areas affected by the deadly wildfires.

Nearly two weeks ago wildfires swept through the Hawaiian island, killing at least 114 people and leaving 850 people missing.

"It's going to be an emotional day for everyone," White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton told reporters on Air Force One.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Biden said: "This recovery will be long and challenging. But we'll continue to be on the ground, providing support to the people of Hawaii for as long as it takes."

Many Maui residents have said that recovering lost loved ones and identifying victims has been a slow process, and have criticized the government for its response.

This could mean that "a warm welcome may not be assured for Biden in some circles on Maui," the Honolulu Star-Advertiser newspaper suggested. According to the White House, more than 1,000 federal personnel are on the ground, including 450 search and rescue team members.

Hawaii emergency agency head defends fire response

Victim identification process taking time

Search teams have managed to cover 85% of the search zone but the remaining 15% could take weeks, Governor Josh Green said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

Deanne Criswell, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator, defended the government's response Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

Criswell also acknowledged the victim identification process could be slow and said experts from the FBI, the Defense Department and the Department of Health and Human Services had been sent to assist with the process.

Hawaii officials struggle to identify fire victims

kb/jcg (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

One man stands in front of a Brazilian flag, another in front of a Russian flag, both in side profile.

BRICS club boom: What to expect in Johannesburg

Politics13 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of President Emmesron Mnangagwa during a campaign event in Harare

Zimbabwe election: Any hope for democratic change?

Zimbabwe election: Any hope for democratic change?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Police officials inspect a burnt Salvation Army church in Jaranwala on the outskirts of Faisalabad

How Pakistan's blasphemy laws stir vigilante violence

How Pakistan's blasphemy laws stir vigilante violence

Religion10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A pieta featuring a bearded and tatooed man wearing nothing but a gold satin loincloth draped across the lap of a woman wearing a voluminous red satin cloak over a black corset.

'Beyond Fame' — The art of the stars at Düsseldorf show

'Beyond Fame' — The art of the stars at Düsseldorf show

Arts11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture of Turkish businessman Hakan Camuz

Tracking Qatargate's 'Turkish businessman'

Tracking Qatargate's 'Turkish businessman'

Politics10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A relative weaping over the boody of one of his family members killed during the chemical attack in Ghouta on 21 August 2013

Chemical attack in Syria 10 years on: 'We'll never forget'

Chemical attack in Syria 10 years on: 'We'll never forget'

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above houses in West Kelowna, British Columbia, on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Canada firefighters make progress protecting two cities

Canada firefighters make progress protecting two cities

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 20, 202301:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Hurricane Hilary hits Cabo San Lucas in Mexico's Baja California

Tropical Storm Hilary drenches Mexico, southern California

Tropical Storm Hilary drenches Mexico, southern California

Catastrophe12 hours ago01:39 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage