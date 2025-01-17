US President Biden commutes prison sentences of nearly 2,500

Those benefiting from Biden's decision are convicted of nonviolent drug offenses. Biden said the action would provide relief to those who received longer sentences than they would serve today under current policy.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden on Friday announced that 2,500 convicts would be subject to individual pardons and commutations for non-violent narcotic offenses.

Presidents typically order a round of pardons toward the end of their time in office. Biden, whose term concludes next week with Donald Trump's inauguration, said that this round would make him the president who has issued the most individual pardons and commutations.

Non-violent drug offenders to benefit

"Today, I am commuting the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of nonviolent drug offenses who are serving disproportionately long sentences compared to the sentences they would receive today under current law, policy, and practice," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

"Today's clemency action provides relief for individuals who received lengthy sentences based on discredited distinctions between crack and powder cocaine, as well as outdated sentencing enhancements for drug crimes," Biden said.

The US president said that the action was "an important step toward righting historic wrongs."

In December, Biden announced there would be commuted sentences for 37 out of 40 inmates on death row, with sentences converted to life imprisonment without parole.

That same month, Biden said that he was pardoning 39 people convicted of non-violent crimes and reducing the sentences of 1,500 people serving lengthy prison terms.

Biden's clemency actions came shortly after the president pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted of federal gun and tax evasion charges. Activists and lawmakers then called on Biden to pardon "regular" Americans as well.



