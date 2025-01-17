  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Israel and the crisis in the Middle EastTrump inaugurationGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
CrimeUnited States of America

US President Biden commutes prison sentences of nearly 2,500

January 17, 2025

Those benefiting from Biden's decision are convicted of nonviolent drug offenses. Biden said the action would provide relief to those who received longer sentences then they would have been served today.

https://p.dw.com/p/4pGha
US President Joe Biden pictured delivering his farewell address on January 15, 2025.
US President Joe Biden said that he had issued more individual pardons and commutations than any other presidentImage: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Outgoing US President Joe Biden on Friday announced that 2,500 convicts would be subject to individual pardons and commutations for non-violent narcotic offenses.

Presidents typically order a round of pardons toward the end of their time in office. Biden, whose term concludes next week with Donald Trump's inauguration, said that this round would make him the president who has issued the most individual pardons and commutations.

Non-violent drug offenders to benefit

"Today, I am commuting the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of nonviolent drug offenses who are serving disproportionately long sentences compared to the sentences they would receive today under current law, policy, and practice," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.

"Today's clemency action provides relief for individuals who received lengthy sentences based on discredited distinctions between crack and powder cocaine, as well as outdated sentencing enhancements for drug crimes," Biden said.

The US president said that the action was "an important step toward righting historic wrongs."

In December, Biden announced there would be commuted sentences for 37 out of 40 inmates on death row, with sentences converted to life imprisonment without parole.

That same month, Biden said that he was pardoning 39 people convicted of non-violent crimes and reducing the sentences of 1,500 people serving lengthy prison terms.

Biden's clemency actions came shortly after the president pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, who was convicted of federal gun and tax evasion charges. Activists and lawmakers then called on Biden to pardon "regular" Americans as well.

US President Biden pardons embattled son Hunter

kb/rmt (Reuters, AP)