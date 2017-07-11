US President Biden arrives in Brussels ahead of NATO, EU summits

US President Joe Biden landed in Brussels late Sunday, as several days of summits with NATO, the European Union and Russia's Vladimir Putin get underway this week.

The president was greeted by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo after landing.

Biden was then chauffeured in the presidential limo to the US Embassy in Brussels, which will serve as his base during the trip.

What is expected during the NATO summit?

On Monday, Biden will meet with leaders of 29 other NATO countries in Brussels for a three-hour meeting.

The NATO members will likely discuss Russia and the US-led military withdrawal from Afghanistan, among other topics.

Biden is expected to reaffirm the US commitment to the NATO alliance, after former President Trump chided members for not contributing their "fair share" in defense spending.

The NATO members will also likely discuss the rise of China during the summit and Beijing's controversial policies towards Hong Kong and the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Canadian outlet CBC Sunday it is important "for NATO to develop a policy, to strengthen our policy, when it comes to China."

Biden to discuss trade with EU leaders

On Tuesday, the US president will meet with EU leaders, where he will seek to mend trade relations between Washington and the 27-member bloc.

Former President Trump slapped tariffs on French products and other European goods during his presidency, and criticized what he believed to be the nonreciprocal nature of the US-EU trade relationship.

The arrival in Belgium comes after Biden met with G7 members in the UK. The president attended a three-day summit with leaders of wealthy, democratic countries in Cornwall.

Biden will head to Geneva on Wednesday, where he will take part in a much-anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders have had a tense relationship, with Biden earlier this year calling Putin a "killer" during a television interview.

wd/wmr (AP, Reuters)