 US President Biden and German Chancellor Scholz | DW News | 26.06.2022

DW News

US President Biden and German Chancellor Scholz

Watch video 00:37

Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz im Interview mit Michaela Kuefner in in Johannesburg, Südafrika, Mai 2022

Olaf Scholz: Good relations with partners key for global peace 24.05.2022

DW Business – America

DW Business – America 24.05.2022

Biden launches Indo-Pacific trade deal – Fallout from war in Ukraine tops Davos agenda

DW Business - America 23.05.2022

08.12.2021+++ Olaf Scholz (SPD) freut sich nach seiner Wahl zum Bundeskanzler. Im Bundestag findet die Wahl und Vereidigung von Scholz zum Bundeskanzler und die Vereidigung der Bundesministerinnen und -minister der neuen rot-grün-gelben Bundesregierung statt. Scholz führt damit die erste Ampelkoalition aus SPD, Grünen und FDP auf Bundesebene an.

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz 08.12.2021

Smoke billows the air from a residential buildings following explosions, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Several explosions rocked the west of the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Sunday morning, with at least two residential buildings struck, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Ukraine's capital Kyiv struck by several explosions 26.06.2022

Protestors hold a banner as they march during a demonstration ahead of the G7 meeting in Munich, Germany, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The G7 Summit will take place at Castle Elmau near Garmisch-Partenkirchen from June 26 through June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Top stories in 90 seconds 26.06.2022

U.S. President Joe Biden is officially welcomed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Britta Ernst, Minister of Education, Youth of the Federal State of Brandenburg, to the G7 Summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 26, 2022. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

Germany hosts G7 summit 26.06.2022

Fokus_Bulgarien Still aus DW-ED Tags: Bulgarien, Schwarzes Meer, Goldküste, Ukraine, Flüchtlinge, Tourismus

Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria make way for tourists 26.06.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of their meeting on the day of G7 leaders summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Pool

G7: Scholz, Biden open summit with Ukraine topping agenda 26.06.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hosting the G7 summit with US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the UK. Talks are set to focus on Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

23/06/2022 Das Schloss Elmau aufgenommen aus einem Hubschrauber der Bundespolizei während eines Trainingsfluges. Der G7-Gipfel ist vom 26. bis 28. Juni 2022 auf Schloss Elmau geplant.

G7 summit in the shadow of Ukraine war 25.06.2022

War, climate change, hunger, poverty and health will be on the agenda of the G7 summit in Germany. This will be a key opportunity for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to show strong leadership.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at the Kyiv train station, Thursday, June 16, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are expected to meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they prepare for a key European Union leaders' summit in Brussels next week and a June 29-30 NATO summit in Madrid.(Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes historic visit to Kyiv 17.06.2022

The German chancellor was under pressure in Kyiv for his reluctance to deliver heavy weapons. In the end, Ukraine's EU membership candidacy took center stage and made his train trip a success.

10.06.2022 *** Eine Frau schwenkt die ukrainische Flagge auf einem zerstörten russischen Panzer. Die Sonne scheint, aber es herrschen Traurigkeit und grimmige Entschlossenheit. Der Sommer 2022 ist für die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew bitter, denn an den Fronten im Osten und Süden tobt der Krieg. In gut dreieinhalb Monaten des russischen Angriffskrieges sind nach Regierungsangaben etwa 10.000 ukrainische Soldaten getötet worden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's Olaf Scholz expected to visit Ukraine 14.06.2022

Will the German chancellor join France's Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Mario Draghi in Kyiv? Speculation about a joint visit has raised expectations.