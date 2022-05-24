US President Biden and German Chancellor Scholz

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hosting the G7 summit with US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the UK. Talks are set to focus on Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
War, climate change, hunger, poverty and health will be on the agenda of the G7 summit in Germany. This will be a key opportunity for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to show strong leadership.
The German chancellor was under pressure in Kyiv for his reluctance to deliver heavy weapons. In the end, Ukraine's EU membership candidacy took center stage and made his train trip a success.
Will the German chancellor join France's Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Mario Draghi in Kyiv? Speculation about a joint visit has raised expectations.
